The Game Says Nick Minaj’s Ex-BFs Safaree And Meek Mill Should Go One-On-One, But He Is Staying Out Of It

The Game has offered what he considers sagely advice to Nicki Minaj’s feuding ex-boyfriends Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill, after a video emerged allegedly showing Mill’s crew ambushing and attacking Samuels. The Game suggested that the two men could resolve their intensifying differences by going one-on-one. However, The Game made it clear that although he would love to see the Samuels and Mill slug it out one-on-one, he was not getting involved in the long-running feud between the two rappers.

The Game suggested a one-on-one fight between Safaree Sameuls and Meek Mill when TMZ caught up with him as he was leaving BET’s Celebrity Basketball Game on Saturday. TMZ asked him what he thought about the recent incident when Safaree got jumped, allegedly by Meek Mill’s crew.

The Game, a popular and outspoken West Coast emcee who has had his own run-ins with Mill, suggested that a fair way to resolve the feud between the two Minaj ex-Boyfriends was through an arranged one-on-one fight. He suggested that instead of Meek Mill’s crew ambushing Safaree and attacking him without warning in a public place, a more mature and gentlemanly approach would be if the two faced each other alone in a one-on-one contest.

“Why not meet up and fight one-on-one? You know what I’m saying? It’s only fair.”

TMZ asked The Game where he thought the fight should take place. Should the two meet in the streets or in a proper boxing ring?

The Game suggested “in the streets” or any other place the contenders chose.

“In the streets or like a celebrity boxing thing? “However they want to do it, man. Let’s get it done.”

The Game’s sagely advice to the feuding rappers comes after TMZ uploaded a video showing a group of men, allegedly Meek Mill’s crew, attacking Safaree Samuels after ambushing him at a BET party on Friday.

The two men attended DJ Khaled’s pre-BET party at Penthouse in West Hollywood. Safaree had arrived a few moments before Meek, and as Meek was getting out of his SUV, a group of men emerged and pounced on Safaree.

The Game: Meek Mill and Safaree should fight one-on-one. https://t.co/83DmqOSSmV pic.twitter.com/sf5amSCR7n — Complex (@Complex) June 25, 2017

The Game Thinks Meek Mill and Safaree Should Fight, But He's Staying Out of It: https://t.co/hXPEax89cd — Derf Dooples (@derfdooples) June 25, 2017

Footage of the incident posted online shows Safaree getting jumped by a couple of guys while Meek looked on.

Safaree later posted a video accusing Meek of instigating the attack. Safaree vowed a violent showdown with Meek.

“Saw Meek, he hopped out [of his car], then I just got snuffed. N****s jumped me.”

However, some fans suggested that Safaree might want to consider The Game’s advice, and Samuels’ comments suggested he was open to the idea.

“Meek, you are the biggest p***y on this planet,” he said. “You saw me, you ain’t do s**t, you had your n****s jump me. One-on-one you can’t f**k with me, so that’s why you had to do that.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]