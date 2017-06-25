‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Done Taping Sami Brady Scenes, Short ‘DOOL’ Stint Was Her Choice

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from two months ago teased Sami Brady would return to Salem. However, as quickly as Alison Sweeney came back, she is gone again. The actress confirmed the news on Twitter.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Fans were excited that Sami was returning to Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that she will be coming back shortly after her dead son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), returns from the dead. Last week, it was confirmed that Arianne Zucker has finished taping her scenes as Nicole Walker. On social media, the actress posed with Sweeney, making many viewers wonder if Nicole and Sami had any storylines together.

One fan on Facebook speculated that Sami might help Nicole disappear with baby Holly. It certainly is possible, especially since the twin babies that play Holly have concluded filming, according to a YouTube video posted by the girls’ parents. This seems to suggest that Nicole leaves town with her baby, but whether she does so legally or goes against the judge remains to be seen.

When Alison confirmed she finished taping her most recent stint on Days Of Our Lives, fans were disappointed. They were hoping Sami would stay in Salem longer. However, Sweeney replied to a fan on Twitter, saying the short return was her choice. Right now, she is busy filming a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Even though it seems like a short visit, Days Of Our Lives films eight episodes per week. That means that Sami will be in approximately 40 episodes, according to a fan comment on Facebook.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sami Brady’s return to Salem is supposed to be filled with scandalous secrets, dramatic mystery, and shocking scenes. Some are wondering if it has to do with EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) and the return of Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Are you disappointed that Alison Sweeney only returned to Days Of Our Lives for two months? What do you think will happen with Sami Brady once she steps foot back into Salem?

[Featured Image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for American Humane Association]