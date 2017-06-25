‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Heartbroken To Raise Baby Alone, Father Won’t Be Involved

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is preparing to welcome baby number three. However, this time around it will be much different for the MTV personality as she’ll be going it all alone.

According to Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry will welcome her third child later this summer. The Teen Mom 2 star, who is already the mother of two boys Isaac and Lincoln, isn’t finding out the gender of her unborn baby until birth. However, while Kail is excited to meet her new little bundle of joy there is one thing putting a damper on the baby’s upcoming arrival.

Lowry is reportedly heartbroken over the fact that she’ll be a complete single mother to her youngest child. The father of the baby, Chris Lopez, reportedly has no interest in raising the child with Kailyn as the pregnancy was unplanned. An insider reveals that Lowry is hoping that Lopez will completely melt once he meets their child, but isn’t going to force the issue if he really doesn’t want to be apart of the baby’s life.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is fully prepared to raise this baby on her own. She’s expecting the bare minimum from [baby daddy] Chris [Lopez]. She’s sad about that because she did have a lot of hope that he would step up to the plate and be a good father. But she’s not going to try and force him to be a dad. If he wants to miss out on the best thing in life then that’s his loss. It’s not easy to accept and it does hurt her heart. She wants her child to have both a mom and dad, but she’s leaving it in God’s hands. She’s praying that once their baby is here, Chris’ heart will melt and he’ll get his priorities right and put his kid first,”

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry kept the identity of the baby’s father a secret for the majority of her pregnancy. However, as speculation and rumors began to fly the Teen Mom 2 star decided to reveal his name. Since then fans have been trying to find a photo of Chris Lopez, but it’s been tough to find.

Although Chris allegedly doesn’t want to be a daddy, Kailyn isn’t alone. Despite their messy divorce, Lowry is reportedly leaning on her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom she shares one son with, for support. The insider reveals that the reality TV mom’s heart has been “softened” when it comes to Javi, whom she believes is a great dad to their son Lincoln, and continues to have a close relationship with Kail’s oldest son, Isaac, whom he’s often referred to as his best friend.

“One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi. The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi, he’s always an amazing dad.”

Baby lo and I graduated today!!! ????????????‍???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

While Javi Marroquin has stated in the past that he will have no relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s youngest child, it seems that the Teen Mom 2 star will have him to lean on as a friend if things get tough.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry raising baby number three alone?

[Featured Image by MTV]