Apollo Crews Welcomes Baby Girl – Photos And Negative Social Media Reaction

WWE talent Apollo Crews has welcomed a baby girl into the world. WWE announced that Sade Sofiya was born on June 22, and social media was quick to comment on the photos that were posted from his friends, current Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose and The Titus Brand lead representative, Titus O’Neil.

Apollo (real name Sesugh Uhaa), 29, and his partner, Linda Palonen, 37, posted a long list of items on their baby registry.

These were just a few of the items that the couple requested, and a number of others items were purchased.

Both Moose and O’Neil posted photos of Crews holding Sade, while expressing the utmost level of appreciation for the new life. Crews, similar to Matt Hardy, is expected to get back to work on Raw as early as this coming Monday. Right now, he is finally getting some steam with the Titus Brand angle, which is something he has desperately been seeking since debuting on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas.

Here are the photos posted by Titus O’Neil and Moose.

.@ApolloCrews CONGRATS on becoming a FATHER-The Greatest Honor&Title A Man Can ever Attain. Love Ya bro????Raise her 2Be A FORCE in this WORLD pic.twitter.com/dsL55VQDq5 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 24, 2017

I'm absolutely happy for My Twin Brother @apollocrewswwe And his Partner @itsmslinda absolutely stoked…… welcome to the Family SADE #KillaCam #KinG #Sade A post shared by Moose Moose Moose Moose (@moosenation69) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Despite this amazing moment, some of the social media reaction was not as endearing. In fact, many Instagram users were amazed at the complexion Sade is, with one person stating, “I cannot sleep until I figure this out. How is your dad midnight black and you come out looking that white? I don’t care how white your mom is, those two colors mixed should make a light brown. I’m happy for him, but how?”

Unfortunately, there are people who always look for the negative in situations, even when it comes to the innocence of child birth.

In fact, Sade being a very light complexion at birth does not directly reflect her skin color as she gets older. Popular pregnancy site Baby Center states that babies are born with fairly light and sometimes pinkish skin. The pink tint comes from the red blood vessels, and the skin color develops as more melanin is produced.

Negative criticism about skin color aside, having a child is absolutely life-changing, and major congratulations to Apollo and Linda.

