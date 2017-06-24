‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Reveals How She Picked Final Rose Winner

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is in love and she’s making sure everyone knows. Although she can’t reveal who she is engaged to until the After the Final Rose special airs on August 7, Rachel isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing details about how she made her final pick.

This season has been filled with firsts. Not only is Rachel the first African American Bachelorette star, she’s the first to reveal that she’s engaged, something that usually doesn’t happen until the finale airs.

So, what is it about the guy she picked that has her crazy in love? And why did she choose him and not the guy she rejected at the final rose ceremony? Here’s what the Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has to say about the man she got engaged to when the finale was filmed in May.

Warning: The Bachelorette Season 13 spoilers ahead.

Rachel greeted 31 guys on the May 22 season premiere and it didn’t take long for some of this season’s frontrunners to emerge. From the winner of the first impression rose (Bryan Abasolo) to the guy who scored the first one-on-one date (Peter Kraus), it was clear who Rachel favored this season.

Amidst all of the drama, Rachel has managed to stay focused on her goal — she took the gig to find the love of her life. Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey’s silly antics and the revelation that DeMario Jackson left his girlfriend to go on the show didn’t throw her off course.

Although the feud between Eric Bigger and Lee Garrett that played out on The Bachelorette Episode 4 upset her, the situation only briefly distracted her from her mission to find the man of her dreams.

Although blogger Reality Steve first revealed that Peter Kraus won Rachel’s final rose, he later corrected his spoilers. If his information is correct, Bryan Abasolo proposed to Rachel during the final rose ceremony.

Of course, she said, “Yes.”

And now Rachel is gushing about Abasolo and how she knew he was “the one.” Although she can’t say his name just yet, the beautiful Dallas Attorney tells Hollwood Life(video below) that she knew she made the right choice when she realized she “couldn’t picture a day without him.”

“He really, really loves me. This is the person I came here to find. He is truly someone who is my best friend.”

It’s safe to say that tears will be shed with Bryan gets down on one knee and proposes to Rachel on the Bachelorette season finale.

Get the tissues ready — the Bachelorette Season 13 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, August 7 on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]