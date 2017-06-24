‘American Crime Story’ Star Ricky Martin Exposes Homophobia With His First Mainstream Gay Character

Former Glee star Ricky Martin was just happy to be working with Ryan Murphy again, but the actor reveals that he was also looking forward to playing his first openly gay character. In the upcoming installment of American Crime Story, the subtitle for that season, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” reveals that the season will be telling the story of a murder that rocked the fashion industry. For Martin, it also gives him a chance to explore mainstream homophobia.

American Crime Story Casts Ricky Martin As Antonio D’Amico

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Ricky Martin’s character in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is based on Antonio D’Amico, the real life gay lover of the Italian fashion designer. That aspect of the fact-based character intrigued Martin even more than the opportunity of working with Mr. Murphy on a new television project.

Ricky feels as though the murder of Mr. Versace is something that should be explored in mainstream television, because it exposes themes of hate, intolerance, and indifference. He says the American Crime Story project is as much about the love between Versace and D’Amico as it is about the fashion designer’s untimely death.

“I feel humbled. It’s so raw and honest and so dramatic and sad,” Martin says.

He later adds that “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” gives him a chance to be very vocal about causes that are important to him on a personal level.

Ricky Martin Is Grateful To American Crime Story On Behalf Of The LGBTQ Community

Cinema Blend reports that Ricky Martin is excited about “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” because it gives the actor an opportunity to lend a voice to the LGBTQ community. While the pursuit of more diversity in cinema has helped to expose the struggles within the gay community, Martin points out that there’s still more headway to be made. Telling a story about a true murder and the hate and intolerance that was at the root of that killing will inspire the public to talk more openly about the need for wider acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

At least, that’s Ricky’s hope for the American Crime Story exposure of Gianni’s murder.

“It is special because I am speaking on behalf of a lot of people that can’t be heard,” says Martin.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” also gives Ricky his first sex scene, which was something he admits to feeling nervous about, prior to filming the shot.

“The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day,” recalls the American Crime Story star. “I was not nervous at all.”

Martin adds that his concerns faded away and he was able to get into the scene without any coaxing from the director.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]