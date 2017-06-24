‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer 2: Why Is Sansa So Upset? [Theories]

The second Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer has arrived, and if there is one word that would best describe it, it would be haunting. Backed by Ramin Djwadi’s now-iconic “Light of the Seven,” the trailer opens up with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

She also narrates the trailer’s opening seconds, repeating Ned’s lines from the novel, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

There is a lot of material in this brief glimpse alone. It is time to analyze what could have Sansa so upset. First, let’s start with where Sansa is when all of this goes down.

Sansa’s location

Sansa is clearly at Winterfell, where the weirwood trees are. That is the same place she shared words with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) in the Season 6 finale. If you will recall, that is where Littlefinger revealed his grand plan to Sansa. That he desires to sit on the Iron Throne with Sansa as his queen.

Sansa’s changing expressions.

If you thought Sansa’s changing expression in the Season 6 finale was speculation worthy, her ever-changing expressions in the second trailer for Season 7, are even more so. While her words are ominous, so is her demeanor. As she walks towards the camera, she seems agitated.

As she leaves the weirwood sitting area, her face shifts from a sense of concern to determination, and then slight doubt. It all culminates in a sort of panic, as her eyes glance to her left, possibly looking for someone. She then looks straight ahead again.

Theories for Sansa’s demeanor

One thought is that Sansa might think she has heard something coming from the weirwood trees. Her brother Bran, now having the powers of the Three-Eyed Raven, could theoretically be able to communicate with her through the trees. Maybe she hears him calling for her, and thinking she is losing her mind, she gets up to clear her head.

Another possibility is that Sansa has heard something disturbing from someone in the flesh, and is leaving to gather her emotions privately. Whatever the source, Sansa appears to be shaken by something in Season 7.

What Sansa says

The choice of dialogue for Sansa to repeat is very interesting. For clarity’s sake, here it is again.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

Theories surrounding the meaning behind these words are where things get tricky. Given the lack of context, it sounds like a prophecy surrounding Jon Snow’s possible death.

Jon’s last name is Snow and his being treated as a familial outsider has made him a “lone wolf.” The quote possibly infers that Jon Snow will ultimately die, so his “pack,” the Starks, can survive.

Is Sansa remembering her father’s words and becoming concerned over her brother’s ultimate fate? If so, Sansa clearly has ample reasons to be concerned for Jon’s welfare.

Season 7 pictures published by Entertainment Weekly show a solemn Sansa watching as Jon Snow rides away from Winterfell. He appears to mournfully look back at her. Does he think he might not return? Does Sansa?

The second trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 shows Jon fighting in another life and death battle. Will he survive it? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]