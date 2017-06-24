Brooklyn Beckham Book: David Beckham’s Son Mocked For Leaked Photography Book Images, Random House Responds

A Brooklyn Beckham photography book recently became the target of mockery and ridicule online after images and captions from the recently released publication were leaked online.

The 17-year-old celebrity’s book What I See, which is reportedly scheduled for an August 2017 release, offers a behind-the-scenes look into Brooklyn Beckham’s life through his own camera lens – capturing numerous photographs that are explained and highlighted with his own captions and titles.

In an interview with the Press Association, Brooklyn revealed his hopes of turning his passion for photography into a career. While he admits that he does not like being the subject of a photograph, he claimed that he carries his camera “absolutely everywhere” so he never misses an unexpected photographic moment.

The report states that Beckham’s embarked on his journey as a photographer earlier this year when he captured pictures for a popular fragrance campaign. With his fame and family, releasing a book of his own photography likely seemed like a solid business move and a big step toward achieving his goals as an aspiring photographer.

The tweet that apparently sparked the fire of harsh criticism of Brooklyn Beckham’s book was posted by Alice Jones, the Arts editor of the i Paper, leaked images of some of the captions and pictures from Brooklyn’s photography book Friday morning.

An elephant is shown in the shadows with the caption “Elephants in Kenya, so hard to photograph, but incredible to see”

A crowd at a restaurant shown in a blurry shot has the caption “Dinner. i like this picture – it’s out of focus but you can tell there’s a lot going on”

The opening of her tweet makes it seem as if she expresses appreciation as a “huge fan” of Brooklyn. That is, of course, until you read the rest and realize she’s mocking the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham for his “terrible” photographs and “even worse captions.”

Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham’s terrible photographs and even worse captions pic.twitter.com/012PeCcED4 — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 23, 2017

As of Saturday morning, Alice’s tweet had been retweeted over 7,900 times and received more than 20,500 likes. The leaked images of the Brooklyn Beckham book of photography also became a target of memes and intentionally bad photographs laced with mockery – poking fun and making punchlines of Brooklyn’s work even further.

Inspired by Brooklyn Beckham, I’m creating a book showcasing my photography. I call this one ‘Fox in Next Door’s Garden But it Was Dark’ pic.twitter.com/pclHhRxv6W — drivelcast (@drivelcast) June 23, 2017

If Brooklyn Beckham wasn’t Davids son, and still wanted to be a photographer, he wouldn’t be a photographer, he would just be homeless — RyanGriffin (@ryangriffin15) June 23, 2017

Love my new portrait by Brooklyn Beckham pic.twitter.com/AYUUX6d1WK — Vaun Earl Norman (@VaunEarl) June 24, 2017

Random House apparently rushed into the equation to defend Brooklyn Beckham as the photography book’s publisher. Francesca Dow, Penguin Random House Children’s Managing Director, made an official statement about the teenager’s highly-criticized book during an interview with The Independent. Instead of directly addressing the criticism and mockery, Francesca focused on the intended audience and key demographic that they were targeting with Brooklyn’s photography book: teenagers.

“What I See is a book for teenagers, by a teenager, which gives Brooklyn’s fans broader insight into his world seen through his unique and creative perspective. Teenagers’ lives are filled with the visual image and we know Brooklyn’s photos resonate with his huge young following, who avidly follow his life through his photography. We are proud to bring these images together in a book for a young generation for the first time.”

Dow further stated that Penguin Random House publishes “a wide range of voices for all kinds of readers.”

From a business perspective, Dow raised several key points within her statement that are important to keep in mind – namely, Brooklyn Beckham’s massive following. For instance, Brooklyn currently has over 366,000 followers on Twitter but over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Beckham posted a selfie while holding his new book Thursday, mentioning that he was “so excited” about the book’s arrival and the opportunity he has to meet his fans at upcoming signings.

Look what just arrived… so excited #whatisee is finally here. Can’t wait to meet some of you next week at signings, who’s coming? A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

The now-viral photo has generated over 412,800 likes since it was first posted.

With such a massive following and fan base, there are substantially more people supporting Brooklyn Beckham than there are harsh critics of his work on social media. When you consider the growing list of celebrities that have become best-selling authors off of their followings alone, it is clear that the criticism over Brooklyn’s photos on social media may inadvertently boost his book sales even higher.

[Featured Image by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images]