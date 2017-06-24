Kim Kardashian Shares Intimate Photos From Kayne West’s Low Profile Birthday Celebration In Japan

In a surprisingly low profile revelry, Kim Kardashian and Kayne West celebrated Kayne’s birthday in Japan, where the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway unnoticed by fans and the paparazzi.

Fans came to know about the romantic holiday when Kim spoke about it almost two weeks later.

While it was Kayne’s birthday, Kim, it seems, forgot the birthday boy and only included her selfies in the Instagram post.

While most celebrities make a lot of noise on their birthdays, Kanye West silently slipped under the radar for his 40th celebration. Without anybody knowing, the rapper resurfaced in Japan with wife Kim Kardashian, 36, around June 8, reported Hollywood Life.

On Tuesday this week Kim said that she surprised her beau with the Tokyo trip, because it’s a ‘place that he loves to go to get away and get inspiration.’

For the mother of two, the visit was the first time she had been to the country.

The lovebirds, who celebrated their third anniversary of May 24, had just come off a trip to the Bahamas with kids North, four, and Saint, 18 months, before heading to Japan early this month.

In true Japanese style the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner together, where they sat on the floor in a private room with just two cushions, removed their shoes, and ate delicious sushi barefoot.

#fbf Japan ???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

The first Instagram image shows Kim in surprisingly barely-there make-up seated at a table bare-footed.

The image appears to have been taken by rapper husband Kayne where Kim is wearing a white tank top and camouflage pants.

A second photo posted by Kim showed her pouting into a mirror the same evening, her blue purse visible in the selfie.

Say cheese A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

A third shows her sitting with crossed arms at the sushi restaurant.

Sushi ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

However while Kim enjoyed sneaking away with her husband, she wasn’t impressed by his photography skills.

Speaking at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City, she said of her time in Japan: “Kanye and I woke up at 3 a.m. and we couldn’t get back to sleep and I said let’s go into, in this town in Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let’s go take all these pictures and we’ll post them on social media and it will look so cool.”

“We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer. I was like, “You ruined what my social media was going to look like.” So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”

The selfies however provide a very homely vibe and spell a chilled out ambiance which is a departure and welcome change from Kim’s otherwise highly made-up face selfies in strong light. Her fans are surely going “aww” with this adorable holiday post.

