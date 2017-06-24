Newly Single Pitt Mixes & Mingles At Glastonbury Festival

Brad Pitt is starting to come into his own again following his split from Angelina Jolie. The actor is going out more and getting himself back into the swing of Hollywood after spending so many years settled down with a wife and children. Slowly but surely, however, Pitt is getting back out there, and his recent appearance at the Glastonbury Festival proves it.

Pitt showed up to the festival stag, but mixed and mingled with several of his old Hollywood pals including actor Bradley Cooper. The Allied star also hung around some pretty women, chatting it up and proving that he’s still got it (just in case anyone had any doubts).

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt was all smiles at the June 23 event. He seemed to really enjoy Kris Kristofferson’s epic set and appeared to be in “high spirits.”

Although Brad Pitt has not dated anyone since his split from Angelina Jolie (as far as the public knows), many are hoping that he starts getting out there more so that he may be able to find love again. Even if he isn’t interested in dating anyone right away, fans like to see him out and about. It is very easy to fall into a hole after a divorce, but Pitt seems to be doing alright for himself. Of course, it may take some time for him to get back up on his feel 100 percent, but he’s really doing a fine job so far.

New !! #BradPitt ❤❤???? A post shared by PittsOnly ???? (@keepingupwiththepitts) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

New !! #BradPitt and #bradleycooper with fans ❤ A post shared by PittsOnly ???? (@keepingupwiththepitts) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

The 53-year-old father of six took some time to get himself back on his feet before making a couple of public appearances as a bachelor. Now, he seems more at ease when he is out and sources say that he’s happy — or, at least, as happy as he can be, given the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie are doing their best to co-parent their kids. It hasn’t been easy, but it seems to be coming along.

