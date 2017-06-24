Charles Manson Follower Bruce Davis Denied Parole By Governor Jerry Brown

Bruce Davis, convicted killer and former member of the Charles Manson cult, was denied parole for the fifth time yesterday night. This continues a trend for California Governor Jerry Brown, who has made it clear that no member of the so-called Manson Family will be paroled on his watch.

Although Bruce Davis was not involved in the infamous Sharon Tate slaying, he was convicted for his role in the murders of stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea and musician Gary Hinman. At a previous parole hearing in 2014, Davis acknowledged his actions and stated that he held a gun on Hinman so that Charles Manson could cut the music educator’s face with a sword. Additionally, he took personal responsibility for the knife attack that killed Shea.

California Governor Jerry Brown Explains His Denial

Bruce Davis has reportedly been a model prisoner for the past 25 years; there’s no record of misconduct during this time, and he’s also made a lot of progress academically. The parole board has recommended releasing the 74-year-old five times already, but each time, the governor steps in to block Brown’s release.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger started this trend. Since taking office, Jerry Brown has stuck to it doggedly and appears to have no intention of ever allowing Bruce Davis, or any other former member of the Manson Family, to walk free.

According to Jerry Brown’s statement, none of the positive progress that Bruce Davis has made can outweigh the impact that his crimes have had on society.

“These cult murders have left an indelible mark on the public. The Manson Family is still feared to this day. Incredibly heinous and cruel offenses such as these constitute the ‘rare circumstances’ in which the crime alone can justify a denial of parole.”

The governor went on to explain that Bruce Davis has also demonstrated a “continual minimization of his own violence and his role in the Manson Family.” For both of these stated reasons, it’s clear that future parole recommendations are highly likely to be denied as well.

Manson Family Member Patricia Krenwinkel Also Denied

Notorious Manson Family member Patricia Krenwinkel was denied parole for the 13th time on Thursday. Krenwinkel was directly involved in the murder of Sharon Tate, Tate’s unborn child, and four other victims. This latest parole attempt was weighted heavily by authorities who took six extra months to consider whether or not battered women’s syndrome influenced her mindset and caused her to participate in the killings.

Krenwinkel stated during her December 2016 parole hearing that Charles Manson sex trafficked her, along with abusing her both emotionally and physically. She also claimed to have attempted to leave Manson twice, which resulted in her being kept under watch and almost constantly drugged.

“I thought I loved him. I thought – it started with love, and then turned to fear.”

Patricia Krenwinkel will not be eligible for parole again for five years. Even though Jerry Brown won’t be able to sit as California’s governor at that time due to term limits, it still seems highly unlikely that the social and political climate of the state will change enough for Krenwinkel or Bruce Davis to be paroled in 2022.

