Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship may not be as tense as it was back in September when they first split, but that definitely does not mean a reconciliation is looming.

While several reports regarding a possible reunion between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have surfaced in the months since their marriage came to an end, Gossip Cop has shut down the latest report, which came from Life & Style magazine earlier this week.

On June 23, Gossip Cop shared a number of details from the false report, which claimed Brad Pitt was hoping that his private custody talks would ultimately lead him and Angelina Jolie to get back together.

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently working together in hopes of agreeing to a custody arrangement for their six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-0ld Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, Pitt is not hoping to re-spark their relationship.

According to the incorrect report by Life & Style magazine, Brad Pitt has allegedly been visiting the Los Feliz home recently purchased by Angelina Jolie to talk about their kids and, a supposed insider claimed, “part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.”

The reported insider went on to reveal that Brad Pitt’s friends were allegedly concerned that Angelina Jolie was using her relationship with Pitt to have her divorce agreement changed. However, as Gossip Cop revealed, a trustworthy source has assured them that Pitt is not plotting to get back together with his estranged wife.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and after filming, once Pitt’s then-wife Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce, they went public during a trip to Cambodia, where their oldest son, Maddox, was adopted.

Throughout their relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed three children naturally and three children through adoption.

Since parting ways last fall, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have seemingly kept their distance. Although Pitt has been seen a number of times throughout the year, he has yet to be seen in public with his ex-wife and also hasn’t been seen with his children at all.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]