’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?:’ Anfisa And Mohammad Are Stirring Trouble, But Are They Really That Bad?

90 Day Fiance is one of those reality TV shows that provide simple, guilty pleasure. While there are couples that actually worked over the years, the most notable pairs in the show’s history are those who have proven to be full trainwrecks. Among these would be Danielle and Mohammad, as well as Jorge and Anfisa, two couples who have had their own fair share of issues since being featured on the show. As the premiere of the Happily Ever After? spinoff series counts down, numerous updates on these two couples have emerged, and they are extremely interesting.

First off are Anfisa and Jorge, arguably the most notorious pair in 90 Day Fiance Season 4. Since being featured on the show, Anfisa has been demonstrated time and again to be a classic gold digger, a woman who wants nothing but material things from her husband. Considering her actions on camera, this description definitely rings true for the Russian, who admitted that she was really in the marriage in order for her to experience a lavish lifestyle. This, of course, has caused Anfisa to be bashed consistently among 90 Day Fiance fans, with many dubbing her as the worst person ever on the hit reality TV show.

Danielle and Mohammad are yet another couple that has proven extremely controversial since appearing on 90 Day Fiance. After coming to the United States, Mohammad has shown that he does not even want to touch Danielle. During their marriage ceremony, many viewers and fans of the show immediately took issue with the fact that he did not even kiss her. Since then, the pair had opted to cut ties, and they have been living separately ever since.

I'm very interested in your opinion about me! It's extremely important! Please leave a comment under this post ⬇️???? A post shared by Anfisa (@___anfisa_____) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

In a lot of ways, Anfisa and Mohammad have managed to aggravate many 90 Day Fiance viewers due to their actions and their decisions on the show. With the two foreigners being featured in the upcoming Happily Ever After? spinoff, both Anfisa and Mohammad have are starting to receive their own fair share of criticisms once more.

This was exacerbated by the fact that teasers of the upcoming series showed Anfisa whining about Jorge’s inadequate finances again, as depicted in a report from The Wrap. During the brief clip, Anfisa claimed that Jorge lied to her, as he promised that he would give her a life of luxury as soon as they were married. This, however, was not the case.

A recent report from US Weekly has also revealed that Danielle is now seeking to have her now ex-husband Mohammad deported from the United States. According to Danielle, she has finally managed to track him down and soon, she would have her payback on the much younger man.

While it is quite easy to criticize Anfisa and Mohammad for using their spouses as a means to get into the United States, many viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show have stated that Jorge and Danielle had it coming. In the 90 Day Fiance Reddit community alone, dozens have said that both Jorge and Danielle also had, in a lot of ways, tricked their spouses.

Take Jorge, for example. Anfisa had been pretty transparent about her love for material things since the beginning of their relationship, and for the most part, Jorge gave her the idea that he could provide for her. As it turned out, however, this was not true, as he was actually in some financial trouble. Considering that Jorge even took Anfisa on an expensive tour of Europe when he was courting her, it definitely seems that the Russian has a right to accuse her husband of lying to her.

Danielle, on the other hand, has been noted by numerous viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show as someone who is extremely needy, and in some ways, even quite immature. Many, for one, took issue in the fact that Danielle has a penchant for crying and taking issue over small things. Things, of course, that could easily be dealt with by an adult woman.

In a lot of ways, some relationships in 90 Day Fiance definitely seemed destined for failure from the get-go. This is especially true when there is some deception involved. Fortunately, Jorge and Anfisa, as well as Danielle and Mohammad would be featured in the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spinoff, which is set to debut on June 25. Over the course of the upcoming series, viewers and avid fans of the show would be able to see exactly how these unique relationships turn out after vows are made.

