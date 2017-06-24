‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Discusses Parenting Progress On Twitter

Farrah Abraham may have caused tons of controversy on Marriage Boot Camp but after last night’s episode of the WEtv series, the Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter, where she told fans she was feeling empowered as a parent after filming the show.

After telling her audience that she was grateful to the WEtv network for the once in a lifetime opportunity to film Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Farrah Abraham said that appearing on the show has helped her to be a healthier parent to her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“I have the confirmations I need to be a healthy empowered young single parent,” she wrote in her June 24 tweet.

Farrah Abraham is a single parent to Sophia and has been since she was born. As fans saw on 16 & Pregnant years ago, Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, tragically died in a car accident just months before her birth.

Farrah Abraham’s tweet came as a surprise to many of her fans and followers who believed her behavior on Marriage Boot Camp was anything but healthy. Other Twitter users pointed out that the reality star has been behaving badly as a daughter and slammed her for treating her parents in a disrespectful manner.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

In other Farrah Abraham news, the longtime reality star will soon appear on a new MTV dating series in which she dates people she meets online. Although Abraham has been on and off with Simon Saran for the past couple of years, they were seen splitting on an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this year and now, she’s preparing to move on.

As for Saran’s thoughts on the show, he recently took to Twitter to suggest the concept was a silly idea. He’s also tweeted about a possible relationship with Abraham but noted that because of the upcoming series, Abraham has been forced to be single.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her MTV co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Amber Portwood, and Matt Baier, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]