Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly May Not Appear On ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore has revealed more details about her husband Marc Daly after their marriage announcement went viral. The RHOA star explains why she initially kept his identity secret in an interview with People. Kenya told the publication that she didn’t want the media to attack his character due to his association with her and they wanted their marriage to be about their love. Kenya also revealed that she knew he was the one after one month of dating but she wanted to wait another seven months so that they can get to know each other before tying the knot.

Kenya Moore, who is 46, also said that both she and Marc Daly want a child “right away.” With reports circulating that Kenya may not appear in Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, the reality star is not sure that her husband will appear in the series:

“I think we have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes,” Moore said. “We just got married — we haven’t even talked about that stuff before. I’m sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I’m enjoying being a bride and a newlywed.”

Kenya has not yet been confirmed for RHOA Season 10 but it is likely that she will come back with returning cast member Nene Leakes, who announced her return earlier this month.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Many fans of the series were skeptical about Kenya’s marriage and in her interview with People, she reassured fans that she isn’t the type of person that rushes into a marriage. She also said that it is not something she will do for the cameras and her love for Marc Daly is real. It was not discussed in the interview whether the marriage is filmed by Bravo or if it will appear in the next season of RHOA.

Kenya was introduced to Marc by Chef Roblé Ali about a year ago; however, they didn’t start dating until December last year.

Some of Kenya’s closest friends and family, including her father, could not make the surprise wedding due to lack of notice. According to a Bravo blog, Kenya is planning a larger wedding ceremony next June, which all her friends and family can attend.

Kenya married businessman Marc Daly in a small ceremony in St. Lucia. It is not clear where the larger ceremony will take place but it will likely happen in the Atlanta where most of her family and friends reside.

