Duggar Family Mistreated Grandchildren? New Photo Sparks Trouble

The Duggar family’s parenting style comes under fire again. A new photo of Josh Duggar’s daughter Meredith and Jessa Duggar Seewald’s son Spurgeon stirred a controversy that the Duggars are mistreating their young kids.

Train them young

The Duggar family shared a photo of nearly 2-year-old Meredith and 2-year-old Spurgeon on their official Facebook page, which showed the children sweeping the floor. The caption read, “Train them young! These little ones love to ‘help.'”

Spectators were quick to point out the use of the word “train” is inappropriate. “You train a dog, not a child. Does Michelle do anything in that house? The girls (never the boys) do the cleaning, laundry, shopping, etc. and Jana raises the children. Very sad,” one comment said.

“How dare you say ‘train’ a child. That’s seriously messed up. Next you’ll be training them to lay in bed to repopulate the world the way you think it should be done. You’ll have another Josh on your hands sooner than later,” another one wrote.

Others added the Duggars are training them to be their parents’ slave, and soon they would be required to do the chores. Some spotted the propane tanks just outside the door, which is more disturbing given the safety risks. Even the continued use of feeding bottle did not miss the critics’ eyes, saying that the bottles should be gone after the child reached 14 months old.

Some fans defended the Duggar family, saying that the picture just shows two cute children who like to help and nothing more. Some parents shared that their own kids also like to take the mop and try the chores.

Previous ‘offense’

Being on a reality show, this is not the first time that the Duggar family has come under fire because of their strict parenting style. In Touch Weekly noted there was a time that Jill Duggar admitted to using a “blanket training.” The controversial practice involves putting the baby on a blanket and snapping him with a ruler if he tries to crawl out. It was supposed to train the infant to stay put.

The Duggars were also criticized for letting their kids ride bikes in flip-flops and with no helmets. Spectators were swift to lecture Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar about head injuries. This is why some fans took issue with the Duggars whenever they share something that would suggest they are mistreating children. Moreover, given the size of the Duggar family and their compound, doing house chores is reportedly impossible to finish without putting the younger ones to work, per The Hollywood Gossip.

[Featured Image by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images]