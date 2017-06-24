‘Famously Single’ Update: Malika Haqq Talks Relationship With Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

It is almost time for a new season of Famously Single and spoilers are already out about the new season. It will be an all new cast this time around including Chad Johnson of The Bachelorette, Karina Smirnoff of Dancing With the Stars and more. Calum Best is back again as well. Malika Haqq will find love with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz of Jersey Shore. Malika is known for being on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and being Khloe Kardashian’s best friend. E! Online was able to find out a few spoilers and how Malika is doing now that the show is over.

Ronnie and Malika had an instant connection on the show, but if you watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians then you know that things didn’t last between them. Malik explained that these two are total opposites, but it worked for them. She went on to say, “I think that in an environment that is as challenging as living in a loft for two and a half weeks with complete strangers, it’s so unrealistic.” This is part of why a lot of couples that meet on a reality television show have trouble making it work in the real world once the show is over.

Malika went on to say that they both navigate toward “security blankets” and that love is that for them. She said that this helped them get through the show but it wasn’t something that could last with them outside of the show. They actually still get along and she said that she even texted him just a few days ago.

Right now, Malika is single and still looking for love. She hasn’t found that perfect person yet. She is praying that her future is going to be marriage and children, but she just hasn’t found the right guy yet. Hopefully being on Famously Single helped her to be able to figure out why she was having trouble finding that forever love and maybe she can find her man now. She is still open to it even though it didn’t work out with Ronnie.

Are you surprised to hear that Malika Haqq and Ronnie Margo-Ortiz didn’t last? Do you think they will end up back together? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Famously Single when they air on Sunday nights on E! starting on June 25.

