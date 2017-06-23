Chloe Lukasiask Is Described As ‘Like A Sister’ To Nia Sioux, Did She Really Leave Nia’s 16th Birthday?

Rumors are swirling that Chloe Lukasiak ditched Nia Sioux’s Sweet 16 at Buca Di Beppo as soon as Maddie Ziegler walked into the room. Fans are speculating that this could be true, since she ditched most of the group pictures that surfaced from the evening.

But did she really blow off her BFF’s party?

Nia Sioux recently did an interview with Access Hollywood where she specifically talks about her relationship with Chloe Lukasiak. Chloe has a YouTube channel and has built up a dedicated following on the platform of 1.3 million subscribers. The social media star has appeared in New York City’s BeautyCon as well as several panels discussing her success on the platform.

Chloe Lukasiak has had Nia Sioux on her channel multiple times, and recently the pair came together to talk about their time on Dance Moms. In a recent interview, Nia Sioux was asked to comment on her relationship with Chloe and she said they were “like sisters.” She went on to say that the pair lived very close to one another growing up and that they used to carpool to dance class, and later to the set of Dance Moms. So did Chloe Lukasiak really ditch her BFF’s birthday just because someone she didn’t like showed up?

It’s kind of hard to say. Maddie Ziegler liked Chloe’s most recent photo of herself at Nia Sioux’s birthday, perhaps pointing to the fact that there isn’t as much animosity between the pair as many fans once thought.

Christi Lukasiak, Chloe’s mother, who also attended the party, was pictured in several of the photos that were taken after her daughter had supposedly left. Although Chloe Lukasiak is 16 and presumably drive or take an Uber by herself, the fact that Christi stayed to pose for the photos made many people suspicious of the earlier rumor that recently made the rounds. According to Christi, the girls were being pulled for interviews, which made it difficult to get them all in a photo at once.

Nia Sioux has described all of the girls on Dance Moms as “like sisters” and she seems to be universally well-liked amongst the group of girls on the show. They say that she keeps secrets better than anyone else and is generally a great friend to have around. Knowing how close she is with Chloe Lukasiak, it does seem a bit odd that she would up and leave the party.

See Nia Sioux’s interview about Chloe Lukasiak below.

