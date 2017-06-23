Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Relationship: Foxx Says He’s Single Once More, Katie Crying In Public

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx simply continue to keep fans guessing as to what their relationship status is. The two have been rumored to be linked for years now, yet have carried on slamming such rumors when questioned about the supposed romance.

In recent months, the rumors have been fueled even more ferociously seeing as Foxx and Holmes have been spotted on a number of getaways, all the while looking very much together. Back in the fall of 2016, Katie and Foxx were seen in Cabo where they were celebrating the Kennedys: After Camelot star’s birthday. On New Year’s Eve, Jamie and Katie were seen holding hands and acting affectionately in Miami. Most recently, the pair were seen boarding the same private jet in Paris and were also determined to have been staying at the same hotel. Just a coincidence? Likely not.

Despite these latest sightings, Jamie Foxx continues to deny his mysterious relationship with Holmes. Immediately after the Paris sighting, Jamie referred to the headlines regarding he and Katie as “fake news.”

Jamie Foxx continues to do his best to convince the masses that he s still a 49-year-old single and that Holmes and he are just friends. During the Collateral star’s appearance on the Graham Norton Show, he spoke about his struggles as a single man. Perez Hilton relays Foxx’s words on the subject that has us scratching our heads.

“It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger. I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful.”

So is Jamie Foxx really single or is he just doing his best to keep us from uncovering that his relationship with Holmes is in fact romantic? More importantly, why will he not fess up if there is a relationship with the beauty?

How Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Keeping Their Rumored Dating Relationship Secret? https://t.co/Y4BZW8Hmud — datingxperts (@datingxperts1) June 13, 2017

Claims have been constantly made that it all boils down to a supposed contract which Katie has to keep since her divorce from devout Scientologist Tom Cruise and that the contract is up this year. It appears that the situation has been taking its toll on Katie, seeing as she was spotted looking in low spirits in public recently, as Yahoo relays. The star was spotted on the streets of New York looking distressed.

Katie Holmes Leaving the spa in New York City https://t.co/lixMncggys pic.twitter.com/E4aAQOZqqv — Famepace (@famepace) June 19, 2017

As noted, the pair have seemed to be spending more and more time together as of late and it has been rumored that after years of keeping things under wraps, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may go public later this year.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP]