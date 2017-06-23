WWE Rumors: Huge ‘SummerSlam’ 2017 Match Taking Place Between Former NXT Champions?

The latest WWE rumors indicate that a huge SummerSlam 2017 match could take place in Brooklyn featuring two former NXT stars. While both men recently competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match, neither came up with the MITB briefcase. Baron Corbin was able to win it after some early tactics to take one opponent out of the match. However, these two SmackDown Live superstars could engage in a rematch of their battle from their days on the NXT roster. If the latest rumors prove to be true, the match could provide a classic bout and give the spotlight to two of the blue brand’s top in-ring competitors.

According to Four3Four, the rumored match for WWE SummerSlam would involve Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. The two competitors are familiar with one another from when they fought in NXT. Zayn and Nakamura put on a classic match last April when Shinsuke made his WWE debut for the NXT Takeover: Dallas pay-per-view event. “The King of Strong Style” eventually captured the win to have a successful main roster debut, and now it appears he and Zayn might resume that brief rivalry as part of the SmackDown Live brand.

The 2017 edition of WWE SummerSlam will be held in Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclay’s Center. It’s already known that whoever is holding the WWE Universal Championship will defend that title against probably either Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman.

It’s believed that Brock Lesnar will still have the title heading into the PPV, but Samoa Joe could very well have that title if the plans change. That could be the main event on the pay-per-view card, although there’s a possibility of John Cena’s return putting him into the WWE World Heavyweight title picture against Jinder Mahal.

While the Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match would be part of the WWE SummerSlam undercard, it could potentially steal the show. Both of these competitors displayed some impressive spots in their recent Money in the Bank ladder match, and they almost always put on entertaining matches against their opponents.

In particular, Zayn has impressed in his battles against rival Kevin Owens, so having him work with Nakamura again will be a match to get excited for. Shinsuke has engaged in a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler since hitting the main roster, so this will give him a new showcase of his talents for fans to witness.

As mentioned, the two put on a tremendous match last April at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, which was a “Match of the Year” contender. The ProWrestling.net website indicated that Nakamura won the match, which lasted 20 minutes, by hitting a knee to the back of Zayn’s head and then coming back with a move called the Boma Ye knee for the win. Post-match, Nakamura went over to the defeated Zayn in the ring corner and offered a handshake, with the two stars embracing in a show of good sportsmanship. Fans probably wouldn’t expect any less from a SummerSlam match unless some shocking heel turn is planned.

One has to wonder what will happen with several other key roster members from WWE’s SmackDown Live if this match is announced. AJ Styles has been contending for the United States title that Kevin Owens holds, while Baron Corbin still has the Money in the Bank briefcase. There’s one more SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view, Battleground, which will take place next month, and that could tell more of the stories as to who will be having matches with one another at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 will take place on Sunday, August 20 in Brooklyn. WWE fans, do you think that if this match takes place, it could achieve the “best match of the night” status?

[Featured Image by WWE]