Diddy Proves Once Again That He Hates Kendall And Kylie Jenner: See His Latest Shade

Diddy has made no secret of the fact that he’s not exactly the biggest fan of Jenner and Kardashian clan. He’s now making his feelings very clear once again by throwing some serious shade at sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After dissing the reality stars by cropping them out of a group photo posted to his Instagram page earlier this year, the rapper is once again using the social media site to throw out a serious diss at the Jenner girls.

Fans noticed that Diddy appeared to throw more shade on Instagram on June 22 after he posted a number of black and white photos with Kendall stitched together into a slideshow.

While his upload showing the two hanging out and posing together seemed innocent enough, social media users were quick to notice that it was his caption that looked to be a total diss aimed at the duo.

Rather than tagging Kendall in the upload, the rapper instead told his more than 8.3 million followers that he was hanging out with Kylie Jenner at the party. Awkward.

Twitter user @dstfelix posted a screen shot of the mishap to the 140-character site, which has since gone viral after being retweeted by more than 20,000 other Twitter users.

Diddy has since changed the caption to tag the correct Jenner sister as his upload now reads, “#aboutlastnight @kendalljenner #cantstopwontstop.”

But while it seemed like Diddy’s caption could have been an innocent mistake, fans were quick to accuse the rapper of throwing some major shade at the young siblings, as it wouldn’t be the first time he’s slammed the Kendall and Kylie.

This is just the star’s latest misstep with the Jenner girls. The most recent one comes mere weeks after he made it pretty clear that he wasn’t their biggest supporters and seemingly didn’t want to be associated with Kim Kardashian’s little sisters.

It was just this last month that the rapper and businessman posted a group photo from the MET Gala in New York City that showed him posing with a number of famous faces while backstage at the prestigious fashion event, including Jaden Smith and Wiz Khalifa.

He captioned the image, “teamlove #blackexcellence.”

While his post appeared pretty innocent, fans noticed that Kylie had posted the exact same photo to her Instagram just days earlier.

Making things extra awkward and seriously shady? Kylie’s version of the group shot showed that she and sister Kendall were originally posing on the end.

In the original backstage photo uploaded by Jenner shortly after the event, she and her Victoria’s Secret model sister could be seen both flipping the bird to the camera by sticking their middle fingers up as they hung out with the group backstage at the show.

Diddy was accused of seriously dissing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars by cropping them out of the Met Gala photo, and his latest Instagram activity only seems to confirm that he’s not exactly jumping on the Kardashian/Jenner bandwagon.

What do you think of Diddy’s Instagram mishap? Was it a genuine mistake that he tagged the wrong sister, or was he throwing even more major shade with another diss aimed at Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]