Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not come to a decision on whether or not he had committed a crime. In the end, the hung jury of 10-2 in favor of guilty meant that the two jurors let Cosby walk away scot-free.

One of the two jurors who did would not say whether or not he voted Bill Cosby to be guilty of his crimes recently told The Philadelphia Inquirerwhy had was not able to concede in his conscience that Bill Cosby was guilty.

According to the male juror, Andrea Constand was dressed like “she wanted it” from Bill Cosby and should have come over to his home in less revealing clothing if she did not want to pursue a sexual relationship with him.

According to witnesses, Constand appeared at Bill Cosby’s home wearing a midriff top. Andrea Constand also brought over incense to Bill Cosby’s house. He also remarked that he felt Constand had rehearsed her position a little bit too much and it is possible that she was pushed by her mother to pursue a trial.

Tearful testimony as Cosby sexual assault trial opens Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault opened Monday in Pennsylvania with tearful testimony from one of his alleged accusers as prosecutors painted the megastar turned pariah as a sexual predator who established trust with younger women before incapacitating them with drugs and wine.

Although Constand and her camp are likely planning for a retrial, the anonymous juror said it would be a waste of time to do so.

Bill Cosby’s lawyer recently said he worried that this trial would affect the defendant’s health, as he is aging and has become legally blind.

Reports also state that Bill Cosby was incredibly confident for the entirety of the trial, bragging that he only needed one person to hang a jury. And he was right, and ultimately succeeded.

The disgraced comedian is now going to do town hall meetings for young men to help them understand how not to get charged with sexual assault.

He will be targeting athletes, married men and men of means to ensure that they are not accused of the crime.

Whether or not he will be counseling men to not sexually assault women in the first place remains to be seen.

[Featured Image by Kevin Hagan/Stringer/Getty Images]