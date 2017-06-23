‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Cast Member Sophie Turner Hints Massive Reunion For Sansa Stark

There is not even a month left until Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16. The curiosity regarding probable events in the hugely popular show is at an all time high. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has given a massive hint about a probable reunion that viewers have been awaiting for a long time.

While people were focused on Sansa’s change of hair color, the actress revealed that it was no spoiler. People thought Sansa would die in Season 7 as she dyed her hair blonde. People related to Sansa’s red hair so much that they did not like it when she changed the color.

Turner revealed to Vogue that she did so for a movie named Hunstville. In the movie, Sophie plays an Alabama girl who has visible tattoos.

The Game of Thrones cast member earlier revealed to Empire that viewers should expect unlikely reunions, according to the Daily Express.

“People who you’ve always rooted for to meet, and you didn’t know if they’d get along, are meeting in order to form alliances.”

While Sophie Turner’s statement opens up a wide range of possibilities, fans must consider about one special reunion in the show. Sansa Stark was separated from her sister Arya since Season 1. Their reunion has been much awaited, even though many believe the reunion might not be a pleasant one. The two sisters did not get along well when they were together. However, a lot has happened since Ned Stark was executed.

The reunion seems like a viable option also because of Sansa’s voice over in the trailer.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” the Stark sister says.

The quote first appears during a conversation between Ned Stark and his younger daughter Arya. Ned uses the quote to tell her that, even though she is extremely different from her sister, she should stand by her. He tells her that she should protect the near and dear ones, when the winter comes.

“You need her, as she needs you.”

Now that the lone wolf, Ned Stark, has died; the pack that is the Stark family should survive. As the Time magazine notes, there is enough hints to suggest that a Stark family reunion is a definite possibility in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

When the two sisters become allies, fans will be eager to see if Jon Snow and Khaleesi join them. With Tyrion Lannister in the alliance, they could finally fight against one common enemy.

