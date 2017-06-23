‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Adrienne Attacks Anjelica, Marlena To Go Missing?

One character will be pushed to her limits on the next episode of Days of Our Lives. Meanwhile, the new head writer is cooking up new storylines for the daytime soap.

Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Adrienne (Judi Evans) runs out of patience as Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) threatens her in person that she will take the Spectator from her. Being pushed to her limits, Adrienne will not be afraid to unleash her aggressive side and will attack Anjelica when she demands Adrienne to pay the loan immediately. Anjelica will not listen to any reasons and will insult Adrienne, even bringing up the past. The latter will decide that she’s had enough, and the two will end up in a brawl. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) will break their fight, but viewers can be sure that Anjelica will not stop seeking vengeance.

Steve knows Anjelica is out for revenge. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/LEOjYLtfXz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 16, 2017

Meanwhile, the new head writer of Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati shared a sneak peek of the first episode he’s written for the daytime soap. On Twitter, he posted a teaser of a scene involving John, who just returned to Salem after being away on a mission. He bumps into Kate, who is surprised to see him back in town. John sends a message to Marlena to meet him for dinner, but Marlena is nowhere to be found. CDL suggests that it seems Marlena (Deidre Hall) will go missing.

Days of Our Lives' Chandler Massey to Return as Will — Find Out When – https://t.co/wxWRfj5VPs #TV — ABQ Satellite TV (@ABQSatellite) May 25, 2017

Carlivati is also expected to influence some existing storylines in Days of Our Lives, including the fight between Adrienne and Anjelica, as well as the murder mystery. Moreover, fans are looking forward to the upcoming returns of a couple of stars. Alison Sweeney (Sami), Chandler Massey (Will), Kassie DePaiva (Eve), William Utay (Dr. Rolf), and Eileen Davidson (Kristen/Susan) are all coming back. They are expected to stir things up, especially during the November sweeps.

Days of Our Lives airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

