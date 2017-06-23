JonBenet Ramsey Murder Suspect’s Ex Speaks Out About That Fateful Night

A new bombshell in the cold case of JonBenet Ramsey’s murder has named suspect Keith Schwinaman as the possible murderer of the tiny beauty queen. According to reports, Keith was part of a pedophile ring, and JonBenet was brutally beaten and raped before she was killed.

Schwinaman, whose name was originally withheld, is currently serving a 32-year prison sentence for sexual assault crimes that occurred between 1993 and 1996. He likely escaped prosecution for JonBenet’s death by being incarcerated at the time.

Weeks before JonBenet’s murder, Schwinaman entered into a plea deal that gave him 12 years of probation. He violated that probation in 2000 and was put away for two and a half years, and then entered another plea bargain that put him in jail for 32 years.

Heather Kubes, Schwinaman’s ex, told investigators that she was unable to give her ex an alibi for the night that JonBenet was brutally murdered.

Kubes also told media outlets that Schwinaman had given her a golden cross necklace around that time. The necklace mysteriously disappeared, but JonBenet Ramsey was found wearing it when her body was discovered.

So far, the DNA has not matched to Schwinaman, but it is worth noting that investigators know that he always wore gloves.

Police plan to do more DNA testing to figure out if Schwinaman is linked to the JonBenet Ramsey case.

In addition to the cross necklace, his crimes are very similar to what happened to JonBenet. For example, he would always tie victims up when killing or assaulting them, and JonBenet was found with rope on her hands by her father, John.

Kubes further commented on Schwinaman’s character.

“It wasn’t unusual for him to disappear for a few hours and have no explanation of it. I have no idea what he was capable of. I think anything is possible.”

JonBenet Ramsey’s death has become one of the most famous cold cases in history. For years, many believed (and perhaps still do) that her parents were responsible for the murder. There have also been rumors that her jealous older brother, Burke, tied her up and hit her with a flashlight in order to ensure that he would not have to continue competing with his little sister.

However, this new evidence points to a whole new set of circumstances that could put the Ramsey family in the clear once and for all.

