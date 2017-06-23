Nina Skye, Who Works As A Christian Preschool Teacher By Day, Fired For Refusing To Quit Making Adult Films

A Christian preschool teacher was sacked from her job after it was revealed that she has been moonlighting as an adult film star.

Nina Skye, a teacher from Los Angeles, California, is passionate about teaching. However, she also loves to have sex, as she herself admitted, and wouldn’t want to give up making movies for the adult film industry. If she can get away with working these two jobs, she would. But since she’s not willing to quit being an adult movie star, she got fired from the school, the name of which was not revealed.

According to Fox 11’s earlier interview with Skye, the 21-year-old teacher can make $2,500 for doing one adult film. For her, it’s “easy money,” and it’s a job that she wouldn’t and can’t give up that easily.

“It’s easy money. For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl and I got paid $2,500 on the spot.”

Skye added that she never had that amount of money given to her in her life. But keeping her job as an adult film star while teaching kids at a Christian school can’t work, and she had to give up one of them – and Nina has made her choice.

Just doing my homework ???? A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 14, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

According to the amateur adult movie star, the school was willing to give her a chance to continue teaching if only she’ll leave the industry. When it comes to school performance, Nina was doing great. Nina said her bosses even gave some advice and help just so she’ll get out of that job. Fox 11 reported that the unnamed Christian school had offered help with Nina’s housing and a pay raise.

“It goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that’s what I’m doing. They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn’t do that.”

Got to be a lesbian super hero for a day ???? made such great memories ???? A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 9, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Nina was fired on June 13, and she posted the announcement on her Twitter account, Heavy reported.

There were those who supported her, with one of her friends commenting, “You know what Jesus would do? Forgive you and not fire you. Hypocrites. We all still love You!”

Nina Skye has never been shy about what she does in her life. After revealing that she works as an adult film star, she dropped yet again another bombshell on Father’s Day. She admitted that she had flirted with fathers of her students before when she posted a Father’s Day greeting on Twitter.

After losing her job, Nina admitted that she missed teaching and her students, but she can’t deny that she’s enjoying making adult movies.

[Featured Image by alexeyrumyantsev/iStock]