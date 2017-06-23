‘Outlander’ Season 4: While We Wait For Season 3, Here Is Everything We Know About ‘Drums Of Autumn’

Season 3 of Outlander premieres on Starz this coming fall, but that doesn’t mean looking further ahead is a bad thing. From when production will start to Tobias Menzies’ fate, here is everything we know about Drums of Autumn.

According to Carter Matt, Starz ordered Season 4 last year, and producers are already scouting out locations. So far, most of the locations have been around Scotland, which makes sense because a lot of the events in the book happen in Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) native land and America. There are plenty of locations around Scotland that can double for the states.

Production should go a lot faster if the crew is able to remain in Scotland. This is one reason why the premiere date for Season 3 was pushed back. A good chunk of the upcoming season was filmed in South Africa, which adds another layer of complexity to the process.

Meanwhile, producers are also working with their writers to adapt Diana Gabaldon’s third novel for the small screen. In fact, the International Business Times reports that executive producer Matthew B. Roberts is already splitting time between working on post-production for Season 3 and writing the scripts for Season 4. With the entire process taking about 10 months to complete, Roberts and his crew are trying to get ahead of schedule.

Although the Outlander writing room is in full swing, casting has not started for Season 4. Like the first three years, the new season will feature a number of new characters, and fans can expect more casting announcement as we get closer to production.

Speaking of characters, Tobias Menzies’ time on the show might be nearing an end. According to Carter Matt, Menzies’ two characters, Frank and Jonathan Randall, are not featured in Gabaldon’s novels after book three, Voyager. While the characters fade in the books, executive producer Ronald D. Moore assured fans that they haven’t seen the last of Menzies.

“We talked about it… There’s always the possibility of flashing back and revisiting him in either role if we had a reason to,” Moore explained.

As far as premiere dates are concerned, nothing official has been announced. Past seasons have premiered in the spring, so Season 4 could launch anytime between the spring and fall of 2018. With producers getting a head start on pre-production, it looks like everything should be on schedule.

Season 3 of Outlander will premiere in September, check out the latest teaser below.

