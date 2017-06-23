Why ‘RHOP’ Should Just End: Are The Wives Faking Drama And Status For Money?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Two years ago, Bravo decided to continue with the Real Housewives success and the network decided to add two new cities to the mix. Producers created The Real Housewives of Potomac (also known as RHOP) and The Real Housewives of Dallas (RHOD). These two franchise were created in hopes of making them as big as the other successful franchises, including New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and Orange County. However, it sounds like the ladies of Potomac aren’t really connecting with viewers and there may be a reason for that.

RHOP seems to lack real women. Some of the ladies on the show claim to be wealthy and they talk about their net worth, even though their husbands are the ones who have made money. Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan are prime examples and they often talk about being the grand dame of Potomac. It is sad that these ladies are fighting about their status in Potomac when they haven’t shared anything worthwhile on the show that they have done in their community over the past couple of years.

In fact, it seems like they act like they have been a part of the Real Housewives franchise for years, comparing their statuses and fame to housewives, such as Lisa Vanderpump and Vicki Gunvalson.

Sunshine and smiles go hand in hand! Happy Thursday! #rhop pic.twitter.com/v89zor4NYK — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) June 15, 2017

The women who were cast for The Real Housewives of Dallas seem to be more approachable. LeeAnne Locken didn’t hide the fact that she wasn’t a millionaire. Brandi Redmond opened up about her marital issues. On RHOP, Karen Huger keeps hiding her issues and she keeps reminding people of a title she gave herself. The worst part is is that no one really cares about her status except herself.

While Ashley Darby did open up about her marital issues on this season of RHOP, it seems like she’s not exactly very relatable. She quickly subsided in the fight, sharing that her husband had every right to react the way he did as her ego was too big. Interestingly, fans felt that she wasn’t standing up for herself and that she seemed to forgive everything rather fast. Considering she had threatened to divorce him, they cozied up quickly. Perhaps they just had the fight for the sake of ratings, as The Real Housewives franchise isn’t exactly famous because of happy marriages.

Hello from Bermuda! Tune in at 8pm EST for a new #RHOP!!! I'll be live tweeting! ???? pic.twitter.com/8baLHJSrN1 — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) June 11, 2017

One of the more real housewives on the show is Robyn Dixon. While she doesn’t have a lot of drama to offer, she has been the most real in sharing personal things on the show. This RHOP star has opened up about her financial issues, her ex-husband’s cheating, and her desire to work things out with Juan Dixon again. She’s vulnerable and she doesn’t care that people know that a friend cheated her out of her money.

What do you think of RHOP? Do you think the show needs to be canceled or the ladies need to be recast?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]