Is Jenelle Evans hiding something? Although the mother of three recently shared a couple of posts promoting a weight loss product, the Teen Mom 2 star suspiciously left her midsection out of both of her Instagram photos.

By now, fans have surely seen plenty of ads for Flat Tummy Tea on their social media feeds from the members of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and other reality shows. However, in the majority of these photos, the reality stars who are promoting the product show off their own flat tummies in an effort to show how the product works.

Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans posted a series of photos of herself posing with the tea while wearing two different sports bras. A short time later, she removed one of the posts and was quickly called out for doing so. As one fan pointed out, Jenelle Evans had previously shared another post with a nearly identical caption.

In the remaining photo, Jenelle Evans is seen holding a packet of Flat Tummy Tea as she smiles for the camera. Meanwhile, her belly is noticeably absent from the weight loss picture and fans wondered why.

In the past, Jenelle Evans hasn’t hesitated to share photos of her flat tummy but for some reason, she didn’t do so with her latest ads.

Prior to her weight loss ad being posted, Jenelle Evans and her family, including her 7-year-old son Jace, her fiancé, David Eason, and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, enjoyed a vacation in the Caribbean.

In May, Jenelle Evans went to court with her mother, Barbara, in hopes of regaining custody of her oldest son, Jace, but unfortunately, a judge ruled against her, choosing to instead award Evans with visitation with her son. As a result, Jenelle Evans can now travel with Jace and spent tons of time with him throughout the summer months.

