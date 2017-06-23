Tamra Judge and her oldest daughter, Sidney, may have recently reunited at her high school graduation but according to the longtime reality star, Sidney is still refusing to live with her.

Following years of turmoil due to her messy split from ex-husband Simon Barney years ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke to Heather McDonald on her Podcast series, Juicy Scoop, and revealed that the relationship between herself and her 18-year-old daughter remains strained.

According to a report by Radar Online on June 22, Tamra Judge confirmed that while Sidney is not open to spending time with her at her home, her 17-year-old son, Spencer, lives with her full-time and even calls her husband Eddie Judge “dad.” As for her youngest child, 11-year-old daughter Sophia, she continues to split her time between both parents.

Tamra Judge told Heather McDonald that her divorce and custody battle with Simon Barney has been a long journey, but noted that she and Sidney are currently on speaking terms. They’ve even done some family dinners and continue to work towards a healthier future relationship.

Tamra Judge and her co-stars are currently awaiting the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 and on the show, Judge is expected to address her strained relationship with Sidney. However, as she informed McDonald, she only talks about the issue a little bit. Although her relationship with Sidney is quite important to her, and understandably so, Tamra Judge explained that she didn’t want to give the topic too much attention on the show because of the sensitive nature of the subject.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Tamra Judge and her oldest daughter have been estranged since her 2011 split from Simon Barney, but they did briefly reconcile around the time of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 reunion. Sadly, their reconciliation was short-lived.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]