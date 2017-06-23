Pinkberry Throws Oprah A ‘Queen Sugar Swirl’ Party After They Discontinued Her Favorite Frozen Yogurt Flavor

Oprah Winfrey was shocked when she discovered that Meyer Lemon, her favorite flavor of Pinkberry frozen yogurt, had been discontinued. Winfrey jokingly called the situation “Pinkberry Gate,” but she still wanted answers. At the beginning of May, Oprah made her usual trip to her local Pinkberry to get a cup of her favorite frozen yogurt, Lemon. According to Oprah, when she got there, she couldn’t find the flavor.

Oprah was upset with Pinkberry nixing the flavor, so the media mogul took to Twitter. Oprah sent a tweet to Pinkberry, asking the frozen yogurt company, “can it be true??? You’ve STOPPED making Lemon. That’s what I was told as my local Pinkberry. WHY?,” according to People. The tweet included distraught emojis in addition to all-caps words displaying how upsetting the flavor’s disappearance was.

Just hours later, Pinkberry’s Twitter account responded, “Miss @Oprah, it’s true. As a fab #Pinkberry fan, a special lemon delivery is coming to you and Team O @OWNTV! DM us & we’ll set it up!” The Twitter account for OWN TV responded to the special lemon frozen yogurt delivery with several lemon emojis, “We’re sliding into your DM’s now.”

On Tuesday, Pinkberry finally fulfilled their promise to Oprah by throwing Winfrey and her OWN team a summer Queen Sugar-themed party. In addition to this, Pinkberry announced the lemon flavor would be returning.

The event Pinkberry threw for Oprah tied-in to the Season 2 premiere of Queen Sugar, the drama Winfrey executive produced that airs Wednesdays on OWN. Pinkberry created a Queen Sugar-themed topping for the party by mixing their Meyer Lemon frozen yogurt with a brown sugar cinnamon crumble. “This is when you know you’ve made it in life — when Pinkberry does a ‘Queen Sugar Swirl.'”

Oprah posted a video to Instagram detailing her reaction when she discovered Pinkberry’s Lemon frozen yogurt flavor was gone.

“As you all know, there was Pinkberry Gate a while back. There was no Lemon Pinkberry at my local Pinkberry, uh, dealership.”

Oprah said a rep from Pinkberry named Jessica heard about the situation and decided the company needed to throw a Pinkberry party for Oprah. Jessica, who was in the video, explained to Winfrey that Lemon was a limited time flavor offer for spring, but it would be returning full-time “at your local neighborhood Pinkberry.”

Winfrey began dancing with excitement at the news, “We want spring all the time!” And, Jessica assures Oprah, “You will have it all the time.”

What Oprah dubbed as #PinkberryGate ended with the local Pinkberry in Oprah’s neighborhood supplying the limited time Lemon flavor all year round.

Queen Sugar came back television this week and scored the show’s highest ratings ever. On Tuesday, the premiere episode aired and averaged a rating of 2.1 in the key women 25-54 demographic while totaling 2.3 million viewers. This made the show the night’s number two cable telecast for women and number one with women in its timeslot, according to Nielsen data.

