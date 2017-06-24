‘Married At First Sight’ Season 5 Episode 11: Rude Family Members, Privacy Issues & Inspirations From The Past

Married at First Sight Season 5 Episode 11 featured a number of interesting revelations from the hit reality TV show’s three newlywed couples. In this week’s episode, Ashley faced an overbearing in-law, Sheila aired her reservations about having all her interaction with Nate documented on film, and Danielle ended up channeling her past in order to make progress in the present.

The three couples of MAFS Season 5 all seemed to have made progress this week, despite the troubles that each pair ran into during the past week. While the Married at First Sight Season 5 Episode 12 preview seemed to show that the couples would be clashing next week, the recently aired episode revealed that each participant in the social experiment is getting more comfortable in their roles as married individuals.

Nate and Sheila

These two have always been a favorite among fans of the hit reality TV series since they were first featured this season. Unfortunately, the pair had encountered a massive roadblock last week when Nate confronted and practically bullied Sheila’s male best friend. This week, the couple appeared to be tense, with Nate remarking that Sheila has begun showing signs that she is uncomfortable with the premise of her married life being documented fully, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

This was not all that the couple struggled with this week, however. In the recently aired episode, Sheila also ended up dealing with Nate’s rather overbearing mother, who has been pretty vocal about her reservations regarding her son’s marriage to a stranger. Despite these, however, Sheila and Nate have remained quite stable this week, and the couple seemed to be moving forward in their relationship steadily.

Anthony and Ashley

Ashley and Anthony had a pretty nasty episode last week, with the former ditching the latter in the middle of a luncheon with friends. This week, however, the pair seems to have gotten over their issues fully. There was more baby talk, and even Anthony appeared to be completely on board. Ashley also aired her wish to find a home for her family, and this has been received warmly by MAFS fans in online forums such as Reddit.

The couple did not escape any potential roadblocks this week, however, as Ashley eventually found herself in the presence of Anthony’s overprotective sister. Ashley has a pretty daunting sister herself, but Anthony’s sibling was just on a whole new level. Despite practically being confronted by her husband’s sister, however, Ashley managed to get through the family meet-up relatively unscathed.

Cody and Danielle

Over the past few weeks, Cody and Danielle appeared to be moving steadily towards divorce. What’s worse was the fact that two of their friends, who ironically met during their wedding, ended up hooking up, and that pair seemed to have far more chemistry than the newlyweds. Fortunately for the couple, however, they seemed to have hit a sweet spot this week, with Cody and Danielle doing something more than just talking. While their dynamic is nowhere as cohesive as the two other couples on the show, Cody and Danielle have nonetheless shown some improvement, at least compared to their interactions from the previous weeks.

If there was something quite notable from this week’s episode, it was Danielle’s ode to her past. She took Cody to a place that she used to frequent with her ex-boyfriend, and contrary to fans’ initial reservations, their date actually went quite well. Overall, by the end of the episode, it seemed that Danielle and Cody went a little bit further into their roles as husband and wife.

Married at First Sight Season 5 airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. on the Lifetime network.

