George Clooney is reportedly loving life as a dad, despite not wanting kids not long ago.

After meeting wife Amal, whom he married in 2014, Clooney majorly changed his priorities, and after welcoming twins Alexander and Ella earlier this month, he is reportedly over the moon with his new life as a doting dad to his two babies.

On June 20, a source told Hollywood Life that George Clooney is currently experiencing absolute joy and unconditional love as he and Amal enjoy the first weeks with their twins. As the outlet explained, George Clooney has loved before, and considers his wife to be his soul mate and greatest love of all, but when it comes to his twins, his baby boy and baby girl have reportedly taken his admiration to a new level.

George Clooney would obviously do anything for his kids, and when he looks them in their eyes, he is reportedly overcome with emotion and often brought to tears about the comfort and joy he feels whenever he holds them. He also beams with pride whenever he discusses his children.

After splitting from former girlfriend Stacy Keibler in 2013, George Clooney began dating Amal Clooney, former Amal Alamuddin, and in April 2014, they became engaged.

George Clooney and his wife tied the knot in September 2014, and just over two years later, Amal’s pregnancy was confirmed on CBS’s The Talk by Julie Chen. Months later, on June 6, 2017, Amal gave birth.

While many were convinced that George Clooney would never get married or have kids, he has now done both, and already, just weeks after his twins’ arrival, speculation is growing in regard to whether or not Clooney and his wife will soon add even more children into their family. That said, there is no reason to think that Clooney would plan for any such thing, especially so soon after welcoming two children at once.

Earlier this week, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that while George Clooney is thrilled with his new role as a dad, he and Amal are perfectly content with their two children at the moment and will likely choose not to further expand their family.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]