Days of Our Lives will be having intense episodes ahead for the week of June 26. The overall themes for the upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera revolve around romance, death and secrets. What lies ahead for the Salemites?

Days of Our Lives fans should brace themselves for a jam-packed week of episodes. Spoilers from Days Café reveal that a murder mystery will unravel in Salem and a lot of Salemites will be involved in this scandal.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Deimos’ days are outnumbered, as he will be the one to die in this murder mystery. Before he leaves the NBC soap opera, however, Deimos will follow through on his threats and attempt to go after Sonny’s amulet.

In order to achieve his plan, Deimos will reportedly drug everyone at Eli’s party by disguising himself as a waiter, but Paul will be the only one unaffected by Deimos’ attempts. DOOL spoilers hint that this will make the investigation surrounding Deimos’ death a bit too difficult for the police since no one in the party will have a recollection of what happened.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that everyone will be subjected to an investigation, but JJ will be the main suspect of Deimos’ death; however, JJ will struggle to clear his name since he was drugged during the incident. JJ will seek the help of Marlena to undergo hypnosis to recall what happened at Eli’s bash.

Romance is in full swing for several Salemites in the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes. Eric and Nicole will be sharing an intimate and passionate kiss together, which many fans have been waiting for so long.

Rafe, on the other hand, will ask Hope to marry him. Lani and Eli will also share a kiss on Days of Our Lives. Chabby fans have something to rejoice about, as spoilers tease that these two will be reminiscing over their past.

Spoilers from the outlet also hint that several secrets will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. These revelations are expected to make big changes in the NBC soap opera, which will also pave the way for Ron Carlivati’s plans as the show’s newest head writer.

Who do you think is responsible for the death of Deimos on Days of Our Lives?

