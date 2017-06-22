Kailyn Lowry Travels To St. Thomas With Her Sons, Shares Photos On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry and her sons, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, are currently enjoying their final vacation as a family of three.

As the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to give birth later this summer, she and her family traveled to the Virgin Islands for some rest and relaxation ahead of her due date.

On June 21, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram, where she began sharing a series of photos of herself and her two boys enjoying the beaches of St. Thomas.

“Coki beach & the people were so good to us! Needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out,” she wrote in the caption of a family photo of herself, Isaac, and Lincoln.

Kailyn Lowry then shared a photo of herself standing in the water in a bikini with her hands on her baby bump. Next, Kailyn Lowry posted two photos, one of Isaac learning how to snorkel and a second that featured the boy pointing to a bunch of rocks that were covered with lizards.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her youngest son, 3-year-old Isaac, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed the exact due date for her third child quite yet, but it seems unlikely that she’d be traveling out of the country if it was in the coming weeks.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s third child’s baby’s father, Chris Lopez, they don’t appear to be in contact at the moment. In fact, it’s unclear if they’ve spoken to one another at all in recent months, and when it comes to the child’s birth, Lopez may not be present.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating sometime last year and are believed to have parted ways sometime earlier this year, prior to Lowry’s pregnancy confirmation in February, which came in the form of a blog post.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by MTV]