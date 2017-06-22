Kip Moore Announces New Album ‘Slowheart’ Complete With Track Listing

Country Singer Kip Moore has announced that he will be releasing his new album, titled Slowheart, on September 8.

According to Rolling Stone,Slowheart will be Moore’s third studio album, following 2012’s Up All Night and 2015’s Wild Ones. The album consists of 13 tracks, 11 of which Kip co-wrote. Among those tracks is his latest single “More Girls Like You,” which is currently No. 21 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart after 18 weeks, according to Nash Country Daily.

Below is the complete track listing for Kip Moore’s latest album Slowheart(song writer’s names included).

“Plead the Fifth” – Luke Dick, Josh Kear “Just Another Girl” – Kip Moore, Westin Davis, Ben Helson “I’ve Been Around” – Kip Moore, Dan Couch “Fast Women” – Kip Moore, Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Troy Verges “Bittersweet Company” – Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Troy Verges “Sunburn” – Kip Moore, David Garcia, Josh Miller, Steven Olsen “More Girls Like You” – Kip Moore, Steven Olsen, Josh Miller, David Garcia “The Bull” – Jon Randall, Luke Dick “Blonde” – Kip Moore, Steven Olsen, Josh Miller, David Garcia “Good Thing” – Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Troy Verges “Last Shot” – Kip Moore, Dan Couch, David Lee Murphy “Try Again” – Kip Moore, David Garcia, Josh Miller “Guitar Man” – Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Westin Davis

Moore said this is the album he has always wanted to make. He said he truly poured his heart and soul into this album, and he has no regrets over how it turned out.

“This is the record I’ve been waiting to make,” Kip said in a press release. “The one that leaves you with a peace in your heart, knowing you did it exactly the way you wanted to. The one that makes it okay if you fail, because it truly came from your soul and no other place. You can’t go wrong if you can lay your head on your pillow with no regrets.”

Kip Moore is currently on tour, and has concerts scheduled through November. During his time on the road, Kip will be making stops in Maryland, New Jersey, Canada, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Illinois, Idaho, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Kentucky, California and Oregon. Moore will also be traveling to Ireland, and will be making several stops in the United Kingdom with Drake White and The Big Fire including- Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

