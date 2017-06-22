Kate Middleton’s Sheer Dress, Princess Beatrice’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Is Summer Fashion Tough For Royals?

The heat is on in London, and finding something comfortable, yet appropriate is a challenge. So, imagine being a royal, attending an official function. You must look summery, but you cannot dress inappropriately. Unfortunately for Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice, they both dressed beautifully, but sadly, their garments let them down.

This past week has been a busy one for the royals, with Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday celebration, and then nearly a week of Royal Ascot. At Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton wowed everyone with her millennial pink, silk and wool, Alexander McQueen dress. Princess Beatrice looked fresh and cool, in a zip up white dress, with colorful flowers embroidered on the dress. She topped the look with a blue and white boater-style hat. Despite the heat, both looked sensational!

Monday was the first day of Royal Ascot, and everyone showed up. Kate Middleton looked stunning n a bespoke, high neck, white lace Alexander McQueen dress. She topped it off with a fetching hat. this is not the first time Kate has worn white lace to Royal Ascot. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Dolce & Gabbana white lace dress last year, to much praise.

Despite the positive comments about this year’s lace dress, when Kate was photographed walking around, the fabric under her lace dress was not doing a good job of covering her up, but instead, exposing her silhouette. Photos clearly showed the outline of Kate’s legs, unintentionally making this a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, something that rarely happens with the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Daily Mail is quick to point out that prior to her marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana was also photographed on a sunny day, wearing a long, filmy skirt that was sheer enough to see the full outlines of her legs.

Although Princess Beatrice also wore white, she suffered no such wardrobe malfunction. The blood princess wore a cream colored, fit and flair, Claire Mischevani dress, with a flattering inverted pleat. The dress was delicately embellished with pinks and pastel blue. Her pink hat was by Goldust Millinery. Her sister Eugenie looked quite uncomfortable, and warm, in an ill-fitting black dress, with small white flowers.

Where Beatrice had her wardrobe malfunction was the next day. Attending an A-list event, hosted by Harrods at the V&A, she wore a gorgeous and sexy, navy lace dress, with a nude, short, fitted underdress underneath. Unfortunately, when she first exited her vehicle, one side of the short nude dress was moved, showing her undergarment. More than likely, the warm weather played a part in the garment unfortunately sticking to her body, showing much more than she had intended. Eugenie wore a colorful, sleeveless, high-neck dress, that looked young and pretty.

All was forgotten, when Beatrice arrived to Royal Ascot Thursday, in a carriage, along with her sister Eugenie, and aunt Anne, the Princess Royale. Beatrice looked gorgeous in a stylish black and white, Nerida Fraiman picture hat, playfully tilted. Normally, the princess wears her striking strawberry-blonde loose, but this time, she wore a fishtail braid, tied with a black ribbon. Her light blue dress had small pleats, and black knit sleeves. She looked fearless!

After receiving some criticism for her dark dress on the first day of Royal Ascot, when her sister and Duchess Kate chose to wear light colors, on the very warm day, Eugenie looked especially smashing Thursday. She in a striking scarlet dress, with a pleated placket, designed by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

Both blood princesses looked absolutely gorgeous, getting attention from everyone, but for the right reasons!

What do you think of the unintentional wardrobe malfunctions of both Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave