‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown’s Illness Changes Everything

Alaskan Bush People fans know that Ami Brown is a dedicated mother and wife. She has always shown strength, no matter what problem the clan had to face. Now, she is in a fight for her life with a cancer diagnosis, and the rest of the family is coping the best they can.

Though Alaskan Bush People has been rather quiet about exactly what is going on in regards to Ami Brown’s health, there have been a lot of clues. The final season premiered months earlier than usual, showing that time was a factor. The Brown family can tell the story in their own way with the Discovery Channel rather than in a press release.

In the season premiere clip, Bill Brown did let fans know that the family was facing a crisis that could change everything. It is also widely known that the series will be ending, and the family is leaving Alaska. As dedicated as the family is to their way of life and each other, obviously tragedy had found the Brown family.

It turns out that Ami Brown has been receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for stage 4 lung cancer. According to Radar Online, the Alaskan Bush People mom was diagnosed after a biopsy that was prompted from a chest x-ray.

There are many rumors about the Brown family and where everyone is at this point. The latest says that the Brown family has gathered in Arizona, including Bam Bam and his new love. Noah is reportedly remaining in Alaska to oversee Browntown in the absence of the rest of the family.

Previews for an upcoming episode show Matt and Snowbird discussing the tragedy their family is facing. The word ‘cancer’ is never used, but the fear and sadness are evident. The Alaskan Bush People stars are pulling together to support their mother and each other as they face this together.

Discovery Channel and Alaskan Bush People have yet to confirm the details of Ami Brown’s health crisis. Fans are anxiously awaiting the latest updates on her condition. You can keep up to date on the latest news by checking back with the Inquisitr. We will let you know as soon as new information is released.

