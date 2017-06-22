‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Reveals Trailer, Premiere Date

Wet Hot American Summer is back. The movie turned Netflix comedy series will debut a third installment titled Ten Years Later this summer, and it is going to be even more star-studded than the last series.

According to Variety, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will reunite the original cast of the movie yet again. As many viewers know, the original film tackled what happened at Camp Firewood on the last day of camp, and Netflix reunited the cast for a prequel series about the first day of camp. The new series will take place in the year 1991; ten years after the conclusion of the film. All of the counselors are now ten years older and will reunite at Camp Firewood as they promised a decade earlier in the film.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is an eight-episode series that will drop on Netflix on August 4. Fans can expect to see cast members such as Amy Poehler, A.D. Miles, Chris Meloni, Beth Dover, David Hyde Pierce, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, David Wain, Janeane Garafalo, Jo Lo Truglio, H. Jon Benjamin, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, Ken Mariona, Lake Bell, Kristen Wiig, John Early, Michael Ian Black, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Zak Oath, and more when the show begins this summer.

Sadly, Bradley Cooper, whose character is the one that originally suggests the group of friends meets up ten years later, was unable to be a part of filming the new series due to scheduling conflicts and the fact that he is a brand new father.

New actors and actresses have also been added to the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later cast. Newcomers to the franchise include Marlo Thomas, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano, and Adam Scott.

The trailer features the gang getting back together and stepping away from their new, adult lives only to find out that Camp Firewood is going to be sold. The group will then be forced to save the camp and likely duel with the new campers and counselors, as well as their old foes in the process.

It's been 16 years in the making, but the gang from Wet Hot American Summer finally reunited and it's glorious: https://t.co/myqLQdHrJ6 pic.twitter.com/XM6nSizj0n — E! News (@enews) June 22, 2017

What are your thoughts on the trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later? Will you watch the show?

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]