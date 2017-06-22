Netflix’s ‘To The Bone’ Is Already Causing Controversy Similar To ’13 Reasons Why’

Netflix is about to premiere a brand new drama, To the Bone, which stars Lily Collins as an anorexic woman whose life quickly spirals out of control due to her eating disorder. However, fans are already upset about the portrayal of anorexia in the film, and it hasn’t even debuted yet.

Earlier this year, Netflix released 13 Reasons Why, a drama based on the novel of the same name about a girl who details thirteen reasons why she decided to commit suicide. The series faced serious controversy because it was accused of romanticizing suicide and not driving home the point that suicide is final. It was also criticized as making it sound as though suicide was a way to get back at your bullies for teasing you or making your life miserable.

Now, To the Bone is already facing the same controversy. In the trailer, Lily Collins’ character, Ellen, rattles off the calories of everything on her plate, which many people who have suffered from eating disorders already find triggering. Additionally, the clips of her running up and down stairs to try to rid herself of the weight is also difficult for many former anorexics to watch.

I'm beyond honored to finally share the trailer for #ToTheBone, my most personal project to date. Thank you @MartiNoxon and the entire cast and crew for trusting me every step of the of way. I can't believe it comes out in less than a month. Here's just the first taste of what I hope will be an important conversation starter among us all… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Like 13 Reasons Why, To the Bone is acted and directed by many people who have suffered from eating disorders, and therefore they find this project to be incredibly important. Lily Collins herself suffered from anorexia as a teenager, as did Marti Noxon, the film’s director. Both women have attempted to channel their experiences of the disorder into the film, but that doesn’t mean viewers are necessarily happy with the results.

In addition to the film being triggering for some who have suffered from anorexia, many are also complaining that it romanticizes mental illness just like 13 Reasons Why, make it appear a lot more glamorous than it actually is. Anorexia specifically has been glamorized for quite a while since it produces incredibly thin people as a result.

The film also plays into the stereotype that anorexia is reserved for well-to-do young white women, which is not the case. However, in writing the role in this way and casting Lily Collins in the lead part, it certainly feeds the stereotype.

Meet Ellen from #TheTheBone. A brave young woman embarking on her journey of survival. On July 14, be part of her story — one that's extremely unique but also similar to thousands of others out there. Dont be afraid to start necessary conversations discussing important mental health illnesses that are still considered quite taboo. Together we are never alone… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Watch the trailer below:

[Featured Image by Netflix]