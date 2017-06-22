Bethenny Frankel Divorce: Did Her ‘No Means No’ Attitude Result In Failed Marriage?

Bethenny Frankel is a strong personality, and she has a backbone when it comes to other people. Fans of The Real Housewives of New York either love her or hate her because of her personality. While some people love that she’s focusing on herself and her daughter, others feel she’s too harsh and could benefit from softening up a little bit. However, after viewers have followed her drama with Ramona Singer over the past couple of episodes, they understood why Bethenny didn’t want to hang out with Ramona. And one person shared a tweet, where Frankel gets credit for being strong.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now getting credit for standing up for herself and turning down an invitation to hang out with Ramona Singer. On The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny revealed that she simply doesn’t like Singer and she doesn’t want to hang out with her anymore. In other words, Frankel is getting some support for saying no – and meaning no.

Of course, Frankel was very hurt by Ramona this season, as she brought up her adult film in relation to her daughter. Apparently, Singer was concerned that people had approached Bryn with the news that Bethenny had filmed an adult film during her younger days.

"I don't like her. I don't want to go." Thank you @bethenny for reminding that we DON'T have to explain ourselves. No is no. #RHONY — Lindsay Denninger (@lindsayraedenn) June 22, 2017

It didn’t really seem like a genuine concern when Ramona brought it up. Bethenny started to question her friendship with her co-star, especially after she started throwing accusations after her, including comparing their money situations. While Bethenny Frankel started out with no money, she most likely has more in the bank than Singer.

Photo photo on the wall, who's the shadiest housewife of them all? New #RHONY starts now! #nationalselfieday pic.twitter.com/QHeoOeGEE1 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 22, 2017

Frankel keeps growing her massive empire, and it sounds like Singer may have changed her direction in her career. No word on whether she’s still working in the fashion industry. It sounds like she enjoys growing her line of wine and working on her skincare business, something she’s started thanks to her fan base from The Real Housewives of New York.

It could also be Bethenny’s strong attitude that resulted in her divorce. She kept telling her ex-husband that he had to find something that he was passionate about because she had gone after her dream. She never took no for an answer, possibly even when it came to her career and compromise. It is possible that her strong attitude was too much for her ex-husband.

Strike a pose. #KneelingBow pose enhances concentration & energizes ur whole body. Can't go wrong with that. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/74Mk4hSrBP — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 21, 2017

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel retweeting messages from fans about her saying no to Ramona Singer? Do you think these two will work things out?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]