‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julexis Reunited, Julian Fires His Lawyer – Can Alexis Save Her Man?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Julian (William deVry) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) are warming up to each other, and Julian will soon get an opportunity to avoid life in prison. Alexis might be the one to set Julian free, and that clears the way for a Julexis reunion, but there remains an obstacle in their way that neither might be able to overcome. It’s not about Sam (Kelly Monaco) or anyone else — but it could crush Julexis just as fans are getting excited. Here’s what the GH spoilers have in store for this couple.

Julian fires Scotty as his lawyer

GH spoilers say Scotty (Kin Shriner) is facing some big legal trouble of his own. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is sniffing around Scotty to possibly charge him with aiding and abetting Ava (Maura West) by hiding her crime of messing with Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) meds. Dante is right about Scotty’s shady activities, but he doesn’t have the proof yet. That sent Scotty running to Ava to make sure she’d stay quiet.

We saw on General Hospital that Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) lost his temper and punched Scotty to keep him away from Ava. Now Scotty is in a full-blown panic. General Hospital spoilers for next week from the soap magazines promise that Julian fires Scotty as his lawyer. It could be that Julian learns Scotty is lurking around Ava’s ICU room, or it could be that Julian gets a better offer from a better lawyer to rep him on these charges.

Defending Julian's a full-time gig and Scott's more than up to the challenge! End your week with #GH, starting RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/T0wN7mK3p6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 9, 2017

Julexis warms up – legal work and then more?

The fact is, Alexis can’t stay away from Julian. GH fans can see that she wants to quit him but just can’t. That’s what led Alexis to fall back in bed with Julian even when he was a fugitive. And when Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tried to deny Julian visitation with Leo, Alexis jumped in to save his skin. General Hospital spoilers tease that with Alexis having her law license back, she might take Julian as her first client.

General Hospital spoilers for summer from the soap magazines hint that Alexis does some soul searching about what it would mean for her if Julian ends up in Pentonville for life. GH spoilers promise Alexis doesn’t want Julian in prison even if she decides not to reunite with him. Alexis also knows she’s a stronger lawyer than Scotty, so that could motivate her to take on Julian’s case which pulls her back into his orbit.

Will Ava's fire spark a mob war? Julian turns to Alexis for help making that very decision. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/cGaSi8uN5U — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 2, 2017

Alexis takes the case? Daughter drama coming

General Hospital spoilers for this week from TV Source promise Julian gets an offer. He’s already turned down one offer from the Port Chuck DA to drop the charges so long as Julian rolled over on Sonny (Maurice Benard). Julian refused, but there might be another offer coming since the DA seems to have a weak case. Alternately, the offer could be from Alexis to rep her ex-hubby in his trial.

If these GH spoilers play out, Julian might gain a better lawyer while Alexis is on the brink of losing her daughters. Sam recently raged at her mom at the Metro Court over her proximity to Julian, and now Julexis is keeping the secret that Alexis let Julian spend time with baby Scout. A new General Hospital spoilers promo (see below) shows Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) grilling her mom about Julian when she spies them together.

SPOTTED: Julian in the bushes! Will he finally emerge from the darkness? #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/NZ4kwOwn7r — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 17, 2017

Is William deVry leaving General Hospital?

The big GH mystery right now is whether the ABC soap will offer William deVry a contract renewal to stick around as Julian Jerome. As of now, the General Hospital rumor mill is churning over the actor’s uncertain contract status. This chatter seems to be well grounded, though, because Will’s partner Rebecca Staab has been busy retweeting fan messages calling for ABC to renew Will’s contract.

As of this writing, neither General Hospital nor Will deVry has confirmed his contract status, but with Rebecca Staab selectively retweeting only messages about Will’s contract, that seems a sign of trouble brewing there. It might be that the fate of Julexis isn’t in Alexis’ hands, but is all up to GH showrunner Frank Valentini and ABC Daytime decision makers like Vicki Dummer.

Keep watching GH every day to see what happens with Julexis, and be sure to check back here for more on Will deVry’s contract status and other General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Michael Yada/ABC Press]