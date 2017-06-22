Amanda Stanton Confirms ‘Paradise’ Return: Ferguson Twins Reportedly Joining Their BFF In Mexico

With Bachelor in Paradise back on track, the new cast is being confirmed day by day. Amanda Stanton has confirmed her return with fans on Instagram, and she just might be joined by her BFFs Emily and Haley Ferguson.

Now that the dust has settled on the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson scandal, producers have been scrambling to get a new cast together for take two of BiP Season 4. While most of the original cast is rumored to return, a few participants are reportedly unable to attend the fiesta in Mexico this second time around. With exits come new castings, which are sure to have Bachelor Nation on their feet.

Amanda shared a quick picture on her Instagram story yesterday with her confirmation. The reality star used airplane emojis to show fans she would be leaving Los Angeles, traveling to New York before ultimately landing in Paradise.

Amanda might not be the only female Season 3 Paradise veteran returning this summer. The Hollywood Reporter announced twins Haley and Emily Ferguson would also be making the trip down to Mexico, according to an unknown source. The BFF trio shared last summer in Paradise together, with a little bit of drama. The twins were not happy with Amanda’s passionate affair with Josh Murray and tried to prevent their friend from making a mistake. Amanda ended up getting engaged to Murray at the show’s conclusion, but the duo split early this year, much to fans’ relief.

Emily and Haley had their own Bachelor spinoff (The Twins: Happily Ever After?) on Freeform, which concluded in March after just eight episodes. The show has not been renewed or canceled yet, but if it follows in the footsteps of Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell’s show, it’s likely to be a one-hit wonder.

The twins return has not been confirmed by ABC, but fans are patiently glued to their social media pages for hints at their upcoming appearance. Several other Bachelor/Bachelorette stars have confirmed their return on Instagram or Twitter. Vinny Ventiera, Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Taylor Nolan, and Lacey Mark are all set to travel to Mexico as they shared the news with their fans.

THR reports most of the original cast is returning, but only the aforementioned have confirmed it on their own. Jasmine Goode, Derek Peth, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Ben Zorn, and Alex Woytkiw were all set to appear in Season 4 the first time around, but there’s no word on their status just yet. THR’s source also claims someone currently on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette will also be joining Paradise but cannot be confirmed as he has not yet been booted from the season.

Most of the cast will appear all at once as the show kicks off, but those who have just been cast this week by ABC will come down those fateful steps day by day to surprise everyone and mix things up in true Paradise fashion.

???? Sea you on the beach ???? A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

While the twins’ return is still up in the air, one thing that can be absolutely confirmed is Corinne and DeMario’s absence. Phew.

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere August 8 on ABC.

Would you be happy to see the twins back in Paradise? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison and Rachel Murray/Getty Images]