Bill Cosby Juror Talks About Tension In Deliberation Room, Says Two Holdouts Prevented Guilty Verdict

Days after a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, more details were revealed about what went on behind closed doors and why the 12 jurors could not come together to a decision.

Following a six-day trial, the jurors were tasked with deciding whether to find the 79-year-old comedian guilty on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault against him. But after 52 hours of deliberations, they could not reach a unanimous decision on that.

One of those jurors spoke to ABC News on condition of anonymity after Judge Steven O’Neill ordered their names be released on Wednesday and gave a glimpse into what happened during those grueling hours.

The juror told the news outlet that 10 jurors felt Cosby was guilty, however, there were two holdouts who refused to vote on convicting the former TV dad. When it came to the count of whether Cosby had digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, the unidentified juror revealed that the vote was 10-2 finding him guilty. The juror said the group also voted 10-2 on the third count that the alleged assault happened after Cosby gave Constand drugs without her knowledge. As for the second count of whether Constand was unconscious or unaware during the incident, the juror said the vote was 11-1 to acquit.

On count one and count three, the juror claimed that the holdouts would not budge, saying they were “not moving, no matter what.”

The group went back to the judge with several questions and admitted that they were “deadlocked,” but they were instructed to go back into the deliberation room again and try to reach a unanimous verdict.

The juror said that tensions really boiled over during those deliberations as they tried to determine Cosby’s fate and explained that everyone was affected by not being able to come together on any of the counts.

“People couldn’t even pace. They were just literally walking in circles where they were standing because they were losing their minds. People would just start crying out of nowhere, we wouldn’t even be talking about [the case] — and people would just start crying.”

According to the juror, one of the male jurors became so frustrated with how things were going that he punched a wall in the jury room.

Finally, on June 17, the group announced they just could not reach a unanimous decision, and therefore a mistrial was declared.

Following the declaration, Constand, who testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004, thanked everyone involved for their efforts during the trial and personally thanked all of her supporters via social media.

District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed that prosecutors will retry the case. However, given the exposure the trial has gotten, finding an impartial jury may prove to be problematic, but that is a chance they are willing to take.

Cosby has also been accused of assaulting dozens of other women, however, the actor has denied those allegations.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]