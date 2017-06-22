Kim Kardashian Reportedly Spends $30,000 On North West’s Pre-Kindergarten And $23K On Diaper Bag For Saint

Kim Kardashian has become the queen of courting controversy in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, with debates on the appropriateness of completely naked selfies ruling social media for weeks. But when it comes to whether Kim’s a caring mom, she has made it clear that she’s concerned about giving her daughter, North West, and son, Saint West, the best life possible. And that’s where money can help.

Along with her husband Kanye West, Kardashian reportedly is spending an impressive $30,000 to send North West to preschool. Radar Online reported that Kim and Kanye are shelling out the “big bucks for their daughter to finger paint,” paying nearly $30,000 a year so that their daughter can attend a small, private school in Los Angeles, California.

Kardashian and West reportedly are enrolling North in a pre-kindergarten program that costs $28,000 annually. It is located close to their mansion in Bel-Air, and an insider told Radar that there was no problem in getting Kim and Kanye’s daughter accepted into the program.

“North got accepted immediately.”

The school tuition for Kardashian and West’s offspring reportedly totaled $24,000, with an additional $4,000 in non-refundable fees required. But that’s just for the school. North probably will need a tiny designer book bag, along with either a pre-kindergarten school uniform or mommy’s choice of attire for the program, adding to the alleged total cost of $30,000.

The education plan that Kim and Kanye reportedly have crafted for North is different from her cousins, Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Mason and Penelope Disick. While her cousins are undergoing home-schooling, Kim and Kanye’s daughter reportedly will attend school daily.

“Early childhood development is about teaching our youngest learners to embrace learning, self-discovery, and opportunities to interact well with others – thus helping them to launch a journey of discovery that will last a lifetime,” said the school regarding their program for the tiniest students.

Does it help to be the child of famous folks like Kardashian and West when it comes to getting accepted to the private school? Radar quoted the admissions director on the topic.

“Recommendation letters from celebrities do not help.”

North will have the chance to experiment with everything from theater to a country fair at the school. There’s a camp-out, a variety show, and a gala. The 4-year-old will have the opportunity to form friendships, along with learning such pre-kindergarten skills as eating graham crackers, listening at story time, and using crayons.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter will go to school in a beautiful area. With the scary Paris robbery still fresh in Kardashian’s mind, she also may have appreciated the program’s statement on safety.

“Our beautiful 66-acre mountain-top campus feels safe and peaceful. Children thrive when they feel valued, nurtured, and inspired.”

While North gets ready for the joys of pre-kindergarten, Kim is also caring for her baby brother Saint West. To help her tend to her son’s needs in style, Kardashian reportedly forked out $23,000 on a diaper bag, according to Life & Style.

Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Given that baby Saint’s mom has a reported estimated net worth of more than $100 million, those luxury baby accessories shouldn’t be a shocker. Apparently wanting the best for her baby boy, Kardashian reportedly spent $23,000 on an XL Hermés Birkin to use as a diaper bag.

An insider told Life & Style that Kim takes spending so much money on a diaper bag for granted.

“Kim doesn’t think twice about carrying diapers in a bag most people could never afford.”

But her motives are good, added the source, noting that Kardashian believes her son and daughter “deserve nothing but the best.” Bring on the designer diapers and chic backpack.

