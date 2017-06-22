‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Who Had Luke’s Lightsaber Before Maz Kanata, Her Secret Revealed

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will shed some light on one of the mysteries that was brought up in the first film in the saga, Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

The movie saw the return of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber, which was being kept by Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o). According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, Star Wars: Episode 8 will tell the story of how she got a hold of the weapon.

Zeroh says that Nyong’o filmed some motion capture or mocap scenes for a Force vision that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is expected to have in once again in The Last Jedi.

Fans will remember in Star Wars: Episode 7 that Maz Kanata had the lightsaber hidden away in her castle at Takodana and revealed that it was calling to Rey, who then finds herself in a Force vision when she held it.

The last time fans saw the lightsaber was in Star Wars: Episode 5 – Empire Strikes Back. Luke lost it along with his hand during his fight with Darth Vader. The lightsaber could have been anywhere in Bespin after falling from Cloud City.

Maz Kanata said in Star Wars: Episode 7 that the story of how she got it is due for another day and it looks like that moment is set to arrive in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

In a scrapped concept for The Force Awakens, it was revealed that Maz Kanata was not the first person to get a hold of the lightsaber, but a mysterious clan that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the Knights of Ren fought off.

During the battle, a member of the clan dropped the lightsaber and Maz Kanata, who was nearby the carnage for a reason yet to be known, swooped in to take the weapon. Zeroh believes that this idea could be used on Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

It will not be the first plot point to be revived for the sequel as the scrapped plans for both Yoda and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) appearing as Force ghosts in Star Wars: Episode 7 are rumored to be included in the upcoming movie too.

That being said, The Last Jedi will likely fill the gap between Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens by at least providing the identity of the first people to get the lightsaber after Luke lost it and how it ultimately got to Maz.

While this will be quite the revelation, the movie is not expected to linger on it too much. Star Wars: Episode 8 is instead set to focus on exploring the connection that the weapon has with Rey.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]