WWE Rumors: Big Cass Facing Enzo Amore At ‘Great Balls Of Fire’, Big Show At ‘SummerSlam’

Big Cass broke up his partnership and friendship with Enzo Amore this past week on Monday Night Raw after it was revealed that he was behind the attacks on Amore and himself. Now that Enzo and Cass are officially no longer a tag team, they are expected to have a match at Great Balls of Fire. The latest WWE rumors also suggest that Big Cass will eventually feud with Big Show heading into SummerSlam.

As recapped by WWE.com, Corey Graves managed to find footage of Big Cass backstage faking the attack on him. This led to Cass revealing that he was the one who attacked Enzo Amore because he was frustrated for not winning tag team titles at NXT and on the main roster. It was a dramatic break up since Cass and Amore are real-life friends that started wrestling at the same time.

Big Cass has the look of a future world champion and his promo this past Monday was the best of his career so far. Many fans expect Cass to face his former partner and friend on July 9 at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The feud is a must-see since it’s interesting to see how Enzo Amore will react to Cass’ comments and actions.

According to Cageside Seats, the feud between Big Cass and Enzo Amore is not expected to drag on for several months. Cass will reportedly get a big push later this year and he should not be losing any matches to Enzo. The report also added that the current plan for Cass at SummerSlam is a match with Big Show.

The WWE is planning to make SummerSlam a really big event and they have to put up a stacked match card. The Big Cass vs. Big Show showdown is an interesting match because it will likely showcase what Cass can really do on his own. Big Cass should win this match since Big Show is already a veteran and he only needs to put over future champions to make them look credible.

Big Show has done it over the past few years with superstars like Ryback, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Big Cass will benefit from getting a win over Big Show, who is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. The 45-year-old veteran is four-time WWE World Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, eight-time Tag Team Champion and former Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy winner.

Since Big Cass is expected to come out on top against Enzo Amore and Big Show, he will probably get higher on the card and closer to the main event picture. On the other hand, Amore and Big Show are likely to team up to bolster the tag team division, as evidenced by a new poll from WWE.com. Big Show is the only available 7-footer in the choices since Kane is running for mayor, Kevin Nash is semi-retired and The Great Khali is not under contract.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis especially if something does not work or pan out. Big Cass still lacks in some areas and he could fail as a singles competitor that will surely prompt the WWE to pair him up with Enzo Amore again.

