’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Spoilers: Danielle Wants Mohamed Deported, Jorge Tells Anfisa His Secret

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 is scheduled for a June 25 premiere, but TLC went ahead to air the first half of its 2-hour pilot episode on TLC Go. If you’re curious to check in on the couples who are returning to the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, read on because we’ve got the details.

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

Jorge & Anfisa

During their story on 90 Day Fiance Season 4, Jorge and Anfisa’s major issue was money. Jorge promised her a life of luxury, and the 20-year-old beauty from Russia made it clear that she married Jorge because he told her he was a millionaire.

However, six months into their marriage, they are still living in Jorge’s one-bedroom apartment in California. Anfisa convinces Jorge to look for houses, and their realtor takes them into a lavish five-bedroom cottage which Jorge obviously couldn’t afford.

Later, Anfisa overspends in a shopping spree, and Jorge decides to tell her the truth about his dark past. He confesses that he’s not a millionaire and is actually in debt. But as The Inquisitr previously reported, Anfisa, too, may have her own dirty secret. Jorge worries what Anfisa will do once she gets her green card.

Get ready for the #90DayFiance Happily Ever After premiere on June 25—tune in Sunday 8/7c for a look back at Jorge & Anfisa's story so far! pic.twitter.com/STgGVpdoCS — TLC Network (@TLC) June 16, 2017

Danielle & Mohamed

Perhaps the show’s most controversial couple ever, Danielle and Mohamed’s part in the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season premiere answered many questions about their relationship. Fans of the reality show already know that the two are estranged after rumors of Mohamed’s infidelity surfaced.

Danielle initially filed for an annulment which will get Mohamed deported to Tunisia, but he wooed her so she settled for a divorce. However, when Danielle attempted to visit him in Ohio, he shuns her away.

Now, we see a scorned Danielle, out to get Mohamed deported once again. She re-files their annulment, and Mohemed gets the notice. He calls her to set a meeting.

Danielle insists that she’s moved on from Mohamed. She’s back in college and is even dating again. As for Mohammed, he’s now living in Miami and working as a driver. He revealed that he’s happy to be living alone, far from his ex-wife.

“When I came here, I found out that [Danielle] was unstable, jealous, and she turned out to be a person that I cannot stay with.”

There have been a lot of OMG moments. Here’s a recap of Danielle and Mohamed’s journey…so far. #90DayFiance https://t.co/yoR8GEAqNn pic.twitter.com/0Vq6EesWik — TLC Network (@TLC) June 13, 2017

Russ & Pao

The 90 Day Fiance Season 1 couple are still married, but are now living in different states. Colombian native Pao has moved to Miami to pursue a modeling career, leaving Russ devastated in Oklahoma.

Pao obviously loves the Miami life. Here, she has Latina friends and a budding modeling career. Russ isn’t crazy about both Pao’s move and modeling stint. However, he’s currently jobless so he’s trying to sell their house to move to Miami as soon as possible.

Loren & Alexei

Loren and Alexei look like they’re still very much in love. After their wedding in 90 Day Fiance Season 4, they renewed their vows in Israel with all of Alexei’s friends and family.

While Loren is still crazy about Alexei, she’s regretting her decision to leave New York and stay in Miami. Alexei now has a job which he enjoys, but Loren has had no luck so far. She tells Alexei of her plan to meet up with her best friend in New York, which he thinks is a bad idea.

Chantel & Pedro

Chantel and Pedro are facing the effects of a cross-cultural marriage. Things between their families are not well, and their relationship is suffering. Pedro, who is from the Dominican Republic, suggests that they get married once again, this time in his country.

#90DayFiance Happily Ever After premieres June 25th, but you can watch the first hour NOW on #TLCgo! https://t.co/IzyuW41tUG pic.twitter.com/xCWW1aJDXf — TLC Network (@TLC) June 17, 2017

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? promises a dramatic and exciting season. In the preview, there’s a lot of crying, screaming, and fighting between the interracial couples. Who will make their marriage works against all odds?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 25 on TLC.

