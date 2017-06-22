‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Cancelled For Good?

It’s a very sad prospect that Rick And Morty one of the most beloved TV shows among the internet crowd, may be over for good, never to even release a third season. Still, that’s what some sources are saying may be the case, and the actions of Rick and Morty co-created Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon suggest it may be true.

Korea Portal was the first to report that, since development began on season three, Roiland and Harmon have been almost constantly at odds. Apparently, they can not agree on a direction in which they want to take the show. The site theorizes that this ever-present controversy is more than likely the reason the third season has been delayed time and time again, an it goes so far as to say that the third and presumably final season of Rickand Morty will end when the second episode, entitled “Rickmancing the Stone,” airs later this Summer.

That’s a scary enough idea for all the Rick and Morty fans who have been waiting for a new batch of episodes since season two ended in October 2015, but Christian Post took it a step further by suggesting even episode two might just be wishful thinking.

“There is also the possibility that the show has already been cancelled,” the piece reads, “and that the April Fool’s premiere could be the creator’s cryptic way of saying thank you. While this could be a hard pill to swallow, it could explain the months-long delay of the show.”

Other sources, like Blasting News, take a slightly less hellfire-and-brimstone stance. The site argues that it seems like season three is only being delayed (albeit to a ridiculous amount) instead of flat-out cancelled. To support this point, they reference Dan Harmon’s tweets attempting to dispel “rumors” about fighting on the Rick and Morty set. In the tweets, Harmon claims he and Roiland want to make the third season of Rick and Morty the most nuanced one yet, and doing so takes time. Hence, the multiple delays that currently project the new batch of episodes to come out sometime before 2018.

The first episode of the season surprised everyone when it was made available online without any prior announcement on April 1, April Fool’s Day. It could be argued that the release on that specific date was an opportunity for Harmon and Roiland to pull off some kind of meta joke involving news that seemed like just another instance of April Fools but actually wasn’t. As the Rick and Morty season three delays keep piling up, though, more and more fans are voicing the opinion it may have been some cruel joke that actually served as the series finale.

Why hasn't the season 3 second episode of rick and morty aired yet? Was the April fools joke that there was no season 3? ???? mother fuckers — Stevez (@sleep_walks) May 23, 2017

Probably the most optimistic outlook on the fate of Rick and Morty season 3 is the one expressed by sites like International Business Times. This outlook trusts Adult Swim that the show will be released this Summer — July, to be exact.

After all, Adult Swim tweeted a hilarious video (embedded below) just after the April Fools episode that said more of season three would be coming “this summer.” Not only that, but the premier of season two aired in late July 2015, and seasons of a TV show usually air at the same time each year.

Unfortunately, there is no way to really tell for sure at this point what is going on with Rick and Morty season 3. There are certainly a lot of theories flying around the internet, probably because Rick and Morty’s subject matter is so well-targeted at the type of people who frequent social media forums, but it’s ultimately up to each individual whether to pay more heed to the believers or the doomsayers.

[Featured image by Cartoon Network]