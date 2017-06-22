‘Firefly’ Revival In The Works? Nathan Fillion Reunites WIth Morena Baccarin, Alan Tudyk

Nathan Fillion recently posted a picture online, showing him alongside his former Firefly co-stars Morena Baccarin and Alan Tudyk having a mini-reunion of sorts. The post sent the fans of the short-lived space western series into a frenzy, with the actor’s accompanying caption only adding more fuel to the long-burning fire of the fans’ desire for a revival of the show.

Joss Whedon’s speculative fiction cult classic Firefly has been over for as many years as some teenagers have been now, but the show remains a testament of a fandom’s loyalty. Even after a decade and a half later, fans still wish to see the show revived and its ragtag bunch of misfits cast get back together and it seems that lead star Nathan Fillion has recently decided to stoke those still steaming embers by sharing a teasing post on his Instagram.

The picture shows the actor, who played Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds” on the show, sitting together with his former co-stars Morena Baccarin and Alan Tudyk, who played Inara Serra and Hoban “Wash” Washburne respectively. Fillion and Tudyk were shown giving the camera a knowing look, while Baccarin stared at them with a little smirk; it is as if the stars were just teasing the viewer of some unknown secret.

What do you want to believe we talked about? @alantudyk @baccarin.morena @charissabarton photo credit A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@natefillion) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Fillion captioned the post with a nasty little line that hinted that the actors and actress had a little discussion regarding the much-beloved Firefly series. The possibility exists that the stars discussed the show once again, with Nathan’s caption being a teasing remark on another project or plan regarding the Firefly, if not a full series revival, according to Screenrant.

The actor also took to his Facebook page, sharing another picture of him and Tudyk reenacting their Firefly roles back in the series. The picture showed the actors on a motorboat, with Tudyk sitting in the at the wheel, in true Wash fashion, with Fillion standing behind him in a pose oozing Mal’s roguish charm.

While certainly reigniting the flames of the fans’ fervor, it should be noted that the content of the posts themselves do not really mean anything concrete. At best, the celebrities could have simply discussed another convention cast reunion or, considering Tudyk’s and Fillion’s presence, the possible continuation of Tudyk’s Con Man, which features parodies to Firefly, and the two were trying to get Baccarin to join or at least guest on the series.

Whatever the case may be, it seems that Firefly fans have something else to mull over while they nurse their hunger for more morsels from the show. At the same time, they can thank Mal for keeping their appetites whetted.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]